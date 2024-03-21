Princess Kate focusing on her 'lifetime project' as she works from home amid hopes for Easter royal return

21 March 2024, 09:45

The Princess of Wales with families as she promotes her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood
The Princess of Wales with families as she promotes her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales has been keeping up her ‘life’s work’ from home as she begins to return to ‘normal life’ following her abdominal surgery.

Kate, 42, launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's (RFCEC) Shaping Us project in January last year, aiming to highlight the importance of early years development in children.

Kensington Palace has said she has been working on the project as she recovers at home.

RFCEC has backed a trial of a baby observation tool that will be used by health visitors to help spot signs of social and emotional development in children.

The Princess of Wales takes part in a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to "Dadvengers", a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London last year
The Princess of Wales takes part in a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to "Dadvengers", a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London last year. Picture: Alamy

The results of the trial are due to be published today and it indicates that she is due to return to work as planned with Kensington Palace saying since the start of 2024 that she is “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter”.

“The Princess has been kept updated throughout the process,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told the Telegraph of the Royal Foundation project. 

Kensington Palace confirmed that she had been kept up to date with her campaign and the “overwhelmingly positive” results of the trial.

It comes as three London clinic staff are placed under investigation for allegedly trying to access Kate's medical records.

Three staff members at the private hospital are under investigation over claims of a data breach involving Kate's medical information.

Any such breach must be reported to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) within 72 hours - three days - from the time of discovery, if the victim's rights are at risk.

The London Clinic
The London Clinic. Picture: Alamy

The ICO did not get a data breach report for more than a week after she was discharged from the London Clinic, the Guardian reported, with the hospital's "timeliness of reporting" part of the investigation.

It comes after the boss of the London Clinic broke his silence over the incident. The chief executive of the hospital, where the Princess of Wales stayed 13 nights for treatment earlier this year, said all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken when looking at alleged data breaches.

Al Russell said in a statement on Wednesday: “Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.”

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day
Kate was last seen on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

Earlier on Wednesday, the ICO confirmed it had received a complaint and said it is currently "assessing the information provided".

Kate has reportedly been made aware of the "major security breach".

It is a criminal offence for staff in any NHS or private healthcare setting to access the medical records of a patient without the consent of the medical provider's data controller.

A royal insider said the alleged breach was "incredibly damaging" for the hospital, which has a reputation for treating members of the family, including King Charles for his cancer diagnosis.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention."They assured the palace there would be a full investigation," a royal insider told The Sun.

Maria Caulfield responds to story about Kate's medical records

Maria Caulfield told Nick Ferrari on LBC: "I say this as someone who's still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients.

"That unless you're looking after that patient, or unless they've given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients' notes.

"So there are rules in place and the Information Commissioner can levy fines, that can be prosecutions, your regulator, so as a nurse my regulator would be the NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council), can take enforcement action."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Huge crowds at Waterloo Station during a train strike

Full list of rail and tube strikes in April and May as London Underground workers announce Easter holidays walkout

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'
Downing Street has urged the public to 'get behind the Princess of Wales'.

Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery
Got a keen eye for detail? The palace is hiring a communications assistant

Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate rumours

