Prince Louis is 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla jokes as she continues to step in for King amid cancer treatment

Prince Louis can be 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla has joked. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Queen Camilla has joked her five-year-old grandson Prince Louis is 'quite a handful' as she continued to step in for the King as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meeting a baby called Louis in the crowd Wednesday, the Queen quipped: "I have a Louis grandson... quite a handful".

It came as the Queen greeted locals outside Douglas Borough Council on Wednesday after officially conferring city status on Douglas, on the Isle of Man.

She made a brief visit to the Isle, covering for King Charles, as he continues his treatment for cancer.

The Queen said the King was "so sorry" he was unable to be in Douglas and celebrate with residents on such an "extremely special occasion".

Queen Camilla meets members of the public during a visit to Douglas Borough Council on the Isle of Man, March 20, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'

Read More: Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery

During her visit the Queen made a speech on behalf of the King, noting the significance and uniqueness of the legal document holding both Charles' name and that of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Camilla said: "The granting of your city status is particularly special to me, as your Letters Patent are the only ones in existence that hold both my signature and that of my late mother.

"Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, as you mark your well-deserved status as one of the newest cities in the British Isles, and the only one of the Crown Dependencies, I would like to offer on behalf of my wife and myself, my heartfelt congratulations and my very best wishes for the future."

She also thanked residents for their "warm welcome" after greeting locals outside the council building.

The Queen also unveiled a City Hall plaque, handing her bouquets of flowers and shaking hands with those lining the path.

After leaving the borough council, the Queen took an eight-minute drive to Government House in Onchan, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor and his family, where she met with community groups including the RNLI, which was formed on the Isle of Man 200 years ago.