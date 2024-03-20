Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery

By Jenny Medlicott

Downing Street has urged the British public to ‘get behind’ the Princess of Wales following reports of an alleged data breach of her health records.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman made the call following reports that staff members at the London Clinic, where Kate had her surgery, tried to illegally access her health records.

Three members of staff are thought to be under investigation over the alleged attempt to access Kate’s records, ITV reports.

Following the reports, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said on Wednesday: “Clearly there are strict rules on patient data that must be followed.

“I think we all want to get behind the Princess of Wales, and indeed the Prince of Wales, and we obviously wish her the speediest of recoveries.”

It comes after the chief executive of the private clinic today broke his silence on the alleged data breach, saying all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.

The chief executive, Al Russell, said in a statement: “Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.”

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) continues its probe into what has been described as a 'major security breach' that allegedly took place while Kate was in for abdominal surgery in January.

Earlier today, the ICO confirmed it had received a complaint and said it is currently "assessing the information provided".

Kate has reportedly been made aware of the 'major security breach'.

It is a criminal offence for staff in any NHS or private healthcare setting to access the medical records of a patient without the consent of the medical provider's data controller.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

Asked if the police should look into the matter, she said: "My understanding is that police have been asked to look at it - whether they take action is a matter for them.

"But the Information Commissioner can also take prosecutions, can also issue fines, the NMC, other health regulators can strike you off the register if the breach is serious enough."So there are particularly hefty implications if you are looking at notes for medical records that you should not be looking at."

Earlier on Wednesday, Prince William took a trip to the Welsh Guards’ barracks in Windsor as speculation continues to swirl about Kate’s health.

He wrote on X: “As Colonel, Welsh Guards, it's always a pleasure visiting the barracks to speak with the soldiers, hear plans for their future, and witness the great work the Battalion does with physical and mental rehabilitation.”