Kate ‘told hospital staff tried to view her medical records’ as calls for police to investigate ‘major security breach’

The ICO has launched an urgent probe into the alleged security breach. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Princess Kate has been made aware of an attempt by a staff member at the London Clinic to 'access her medical records' as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has launched a probe into what has been described as a 'major security breach' that allegedly took place while Kate was at the private hospital in January.

Earlier today, the ICO confirmed it had received a complaint and said it is currently "assessing the information provided".

It is understood at least one staff member at the London Clinic allegedly tried to access the princess' medical records as she recovered from her abdominal surgery earlier in the year.

It is a criminal offence for staff in any NHS or private healthcare setting to access the medical records of a patient without the consent of the medical provider's data controller.

"This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family," a royal insider told The Sun.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention."They assured the palace there would be a full investigation."

Maria Caulfield responds to story about Kate's medical records

Maria Caulfield told Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning: "I say this as someone who's still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients.

"That unless you're looking after that patient, or unless they've given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients' notes.

"So there are rules in place and the Information Commissioner can levy fines, that can be prosecutions, your regulator, so as a nurse my regulator would be the NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council), can take enforcement action."

The London Clinic has not commented on the alleged breach, though a spokesperson has said: "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

Princess Kate was last seen on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

Asked if the police should look into the matter, she said: "My understanding is that police have been asked to look at it - whether they take action is a matter for them.

"But the Information Commissioner can also take prosecutions, can also issue fines, the NMC, other health regulators can strike you off the register if the breach is serious enough.

"So there are particularly hefty implications if you are looking at notes for medical records that you should not be looking at."

Read More: Shopper who filmed Kate and William in farm shop urges 'delusional' conspiracy theorists to 'lay off' princess

Read More: Police 'looking at' allegations hospital staff 'tried to access Princess of Wales' medical files', minister tells LBC

However the Met police said in a statement: "We are not aware of any referral to the Metropolitan Police at this time."

The exclusive hospital in Marylebone, central London, is frequently used by the royals as well as other high-profile individuals, politicians, and celebrities.

That includes King Charles, who was treated for an enlarged prostate at the same time Kate was at the clinic.

Nick Ferrari says it’s no wonder people are concerned about the Princess Kate situation

It comes after the Princess of Wales was filmed smiling alongside her husband during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor.

Kate's recovery from surgery appears to have progressed after footage obtained by The Sun showed her and William at the local business on Saturday.

In the video the princess can be seen with her hair down, wearing a black jacket and leggings, chatting with William and carrying a large white bag.

The Windsor Farm Shop is a short drive from their Adelaide Cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

People flock to the shop, which was the idea of the late Duke of Edinburgh, to buy locally sourced goods and produce from the royal estates.