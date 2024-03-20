Shopper who filmed Kate and William in farm shop urges 'delusional' conspiracy theorists to 'lay off' princess

20 March 2024, 05:31 | Updated: 20 March 2024, 05:32

Kate and William were pictured visiting the farm
Kate and William were pictured visiting the farm. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A father who filmed William and Kate at a farm shop has said he is convinced that he saw the princess with his own eyes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nelson Silva, 40, said that "delusional" conspiracy theorists who claim that the footage did not really show Kate should "lay off".

The Princess of Wales was seen visiting a farm shop alongside her husband, with footage showing her carrying bags of shopping into the car park.

It comes amid ongoing speculation over her health and whereabouts after she stepped down from public duties while recovering from abdominal surgery.

She is not expected to return to public engagements until Easter, after having had the operation on January 17.

Read more: Common sense minister Esther McVey calls on royals to share undoctored photo of Princess Kate to end speculation

Read more: Princess Kate 'security breach' as hospital staff 'attempted to view' her private medical records after surgery

Kate Middleton was seen at the Windsor Farm Shop
Kate Middleton was seen at the Windsor Farm Shop. Picture: Alamy

But despite the evidence that Kate appears alive and well, rumours have persisted that the video shows a body double.

Mr Silva said he was "not so much shocked that these comments have continued," but "just confused how exactly they can continue."

He added: "This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation.

“What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they’d go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now," he told the Sun.

“They’ve put so much time and energy into these rumours and lies that they can’t pull the plug.

'Comms disaster' surrounding Princess Kate's whereabouts is 'more cock up than it is conspiracy'

"Even famous people are guilty. People with a large platform online — they can’t admit they are wrong now because they look so delusional."

Mr Silva said he saw William and Kate smiling and laughing with staff in the shop. He briefly filmed them afterwards as they walked in the car park, to share with his family in Portugal.

It was only later that he realised that the video could be used to debunk some of the conspiracy theories.

Asked what he would say to the trolls, Mr Silva said: "Get a hobby. Get something better to do with your day than this.

Kate's last public appearance with the rest of the family on Christmas Day
Kate's last public appearance with the rest of the family on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

“I feel for Kate, after I saw her, it really hit me that, look, these are just two human beings. This is a mother who has had an operation and people should not be speaking about her in this manner.

"The people saying nasty things and jumping on the bandwagon, I think they just want to get likes. It is very sad. I’ve had operations and know what the recovery is like.

"Kate just wanted to take a walk with her husband. She looks well. I’d say, ‘Draw a line under it now’."

It comes amid news that staff members at the hospital that treated Kate for her abdominal surgery attempted to view her private medical records.

Lucy Frazer comments on Princess Kate's privacy

Kate was seen dressed in leggings and a hoodie in the clip shared with the paper.

Their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not with them.

Kate's last public engagement was at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Despite her not being expected to return before April 17, Kate is not thought to have ruled out joining the rest of the royal family in a traditional walk to church on Easter Sunday.

A palace source noted there had been "no confirmation either way" that she would join her family for the service, according to the Telegraph.

Kensington Palace acknowledged from the outset that when she is ready, the Princess may choose to disclose further details about her surgery and recovery.

But aides have also stressed that it she is entitled to privacy around her personal medical information.

Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture
Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture. Picture: Twitter

Speculation around Kate's absence escalated last week after she shared a family photo to mark Mother's. Day, which was later confirmed to have been edited.

Kate said she wanted to try and make the photo "the best it could be" before its release.

Six of the world's leading picture agencies including the Press Association pulled the photo from their wires and libraries amid concern that the "source has manipulated the image".

One royal source told celebrity news site Page Six: "It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery.

"Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace."

Kensington Palace has insisted it will not be reissuing the unedited photograph of Kate and her children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Jenkinson said the case raised questions about Deliveroo's responsibility for its delivery drivers

Deliveroo rider bites off man's thumb in argument with customer over pizza

Exclusive
The mural on the wall of the Golden Chippy

A Greenwich fish and chip shop that's causing a stink over painting, as owner tells LBC he's 'determined to keep mural up'
Breaking
Greggs

Greggs bakeries across the UK are closed, as chain reports 'payment issues'

New Zealand Vapes Ban

New Zealand to ban vapes to prevent minors from taking up the habit

Hospital staff 'attempted to view' Princess of Wales' private medical records following abdominal surgery

Police 'looking at' allegations hospital staff 'tried to access Princess of Wales' medical files', minister tells LBC

Lauren Bray and Holly Walton have been fired

Two British Airways cabin crew fired for racist gesture mocking Asian passengers

The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42

Tennis world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend jumped from hotel balcony and 'died by suicide,' police say

Someone is airlifted from the sea

Rescuers search for missing crew after South Korean tanker capsizes

Inflation has fallen

Inflation eases to 3.4% in February, the lowest level in two years, down from 4% last month

Exclusive
British defence giant BAE Systems is expected to secure the mega contract

Defence giant BAE Systems to seal bumper deal for Brits to start building Australia’s first nuclear submarines

Election 2024 Trump

Biden and Trump secure more wins as primary voters urge them to keep up fight

Exclusive
Sarm Heslop's mother Brenda Street (left) has called on David Cameron to help find her daughter (right).

'Help me find my daughter': Mother's plea to Foreign Secretary three years on from Brit Sarm Heslop’s disappearance

Kemi Badenoch

'Clumsy' diversity efforts are 'ineffective and counterproductive,' Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch claims

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has launched Women Safety Audits

Women Safety Audits launched in bid to put women and girls at centre of decision-making around community safety

Archie's christening photo

Picture of christening of Harry and Meghan's son Archie becomes third royal photo flagged as 'edited' by agency

Esther McVey suggested the royals put out an undoctored photo of Kate.

Common sense minister Esther McVey calls on royals to share undoctored photo of Princess Kate to end speculation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Faith leaders have backed proposals for a major shake-up

Archbishop of Canterbury backs shake-up to 'broken' asylum system ahead of showdown over Rwanda Bill
CCTV footage showed Auriol Grey shout at retired midwife Celia Ward

Disabled woman, 50, who was jailed for waving cyclist, 77, into path of car given green light to challenge conviction
Election 2024 Trump Capitol Riot

Trump asks Supreme Court to dismiss case plotting to overturn election

Hospital staff 'attempted to view' Princess of Wales' private medical records following abdominal surgery

Princess Kate 'security breach' as hospital staff 'attempted to view' her private medical records after surgery
Mark Drakeford emotionally steps down as Wales first minister after 'hardest and saddest' year following wife's death

Mark Drakeford emotionally steps down as Welsh first minister after 'hardest and saddest' year following wife's death
Rachel Reeves said New Labour's attempts to address 'economic security and key weaknesses on productivity and regional inequality failed

Rachel Reeves criticises New Labour's economic legacy as she pitches herself as a ‘modern-day Margaret Thatcher’
Brazil Bolsonaro

Ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro accused of falsifying his Covid vaccine data

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor, joined LBC's Andrew Marr this evening

Princess Kate conspiracies ‘should worry Buckingham Palace’ as royals need ‘massive reboot’, expert warns
Ted Baker has appointed administrators

Ted Baker prepares to appoint administrators leaving more than 900 jobs at risk

Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants

Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William (L, R) on a visit to Sheffield today

Prince William breaks silence with touching remark wishing Princess Kate was 'by his side'

Heidi Agan confirms it is not her in a recent video of William and Kate leaving a farm shop in Windsor

'I was 120 miles away!' Kate lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies
Prince William was cheered by crowds in Sheffield

Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit