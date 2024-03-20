Common sense minister Esther McVey calls on royals to share undoctored photo of Princess Kate to end speculation

Esther McVey suggested the royals put out an undoctored photo of Kate. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Common Sense minister Esther McVey has called on the royals to share an undoctored photo of Princess Kate.

Kate has been subject to ongoing speculation in recent weeks over her health and whereabouts.

It comes after she stepped back from royal duties following abdominal surgery in January, with her not due to return until after Easter.

But online conspiracy theories escalated further last week after she shared a family photo to mark Mother's Day, which was later confirmed to have been edited.

Ms McVey echoed growing calls for Kensington Palace to release an unedited image of the Princess of Wales to end the ongoing controversy.

Speaking on LBC's Cross Question with Iain Dale, she said: "Just take a photo and just put it out there. Don't change it. It's that simple.

"I know we all want to look better, but just do. She's a beautiful woman. She really does not need any enhancements.

"Just put a photo out there."

Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture. Picture: Twitter

At the time, Kate said she wanted to try and make the photo "the best it could be" before its release.

Kensington Palace has since insisted it will not be reissuing the unedited photograph of Kate and her children.

When asked if she had ever "digitally enhanced" an image of herself, Ms McVey said: "As best as I can, I usually try and do the light differential. I can't think what else is. There's light, brightness, and that's about as good as I get, right?

"But you know, if it's a naff photo, I just destroy it. I don't put it out there and try and change it significantly.

"And there's loads of them out there which I haven't had any control over."

Photos and footage of Kate visiting a farm shop along with Prince Wiliam emerged earlier in the week, showing Kate smiling as she carried bags of shopping.

She was seen dressed in leggings and a hoodie in one clip shared with the Sun.

A witness who spotted the couple told the paper: "After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.

"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well."