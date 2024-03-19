Princess Kate conspiracies ‘should worry Buckingham Palace’ as royals need ‘massive reboot’, expert warns

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor, joined LBC's Andrew Marr this evening. Picture: Kensington Palace/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Buckingham Palace should be "very concerned" by the growing number of conspiracies surfacing about Princess Kate as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Royal biographer Tina Brown told LBC's Andrew Marr that the Royal Family has 'lost its stature', which is now a far cry from the high of 2012, the year after Kate and William got married.

"Palace is no longer an institution of great renown," the former Vanity Fair editor told LBC, as she labelled the handling of Kate's recovery and whereabouts as a "comms disaster".

But she added that it was likely more "cock-up than conspiracy" and that a "perfect storm of disasters" hit the Royal Family at once, including King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

"The doctored photo somehow amped it up beyond belief. The stories that came out afterwards were just as ridiculous as the original picture," Ms Brown continued.

'Comms disaster' surrounding Princess Kate's whereabouts is 'more cock up than it is conspiracy'

There have been a number of wild conspiracy theories being spread online about how unwell Kate actually is and whether there are problems with her marriage.

But Kate and William were seen out and about together over the weekend for the first time since her abdominal surgery, which took place in January.

Read More: 'I was 120 miles away!' Kate Middleton lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies

Read More: Prince William breaks silence with touching remark wishing Princess Kate was 'by his side'

The couple were seen smiling as they carried shopping bags following a trip to a farm shop in Windsor.

Despite the release of the photos and video by The Sun, conspiracies about the Princess have continued to surface online, with some claiming it was actually a body double.

Prince William was in Sheffield today to work on his campaign to end homelessness. Picture: Getty

According to Ms Brown, the Palace should be "very concerned" by the stories popping up online and said the Royal Family needs a "massive reboot".

"I don't know what's going on now," she said.

"You need a really good head [of communications]...there's always another explosion ahead. Your iPhone is always blowing up with some fresh, ghastly made-up revelation."

Nick Ferrari is frustrated with the KateGate speculation

Ms Brown's comments come just hours after Prince William broke his silence about the absence of his wife as she recovers from surgery.

Speaking to those who have been affected by homelessness, William made a touching remark, saying Princess Kate should have been by his side.

Holding his hands out, William said: "That's my wife's area, she needs to sit here."