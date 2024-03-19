Princess Kate conspiracies ‘should worry Buckingham Palace’ as royals need ‘massive reboot’, expert warns

19 March 2024, 19:10

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor, joined LBC's Andrew Marr this evening
Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor, joined LBC's Andrew Marr this evening. Picture: Kensington Palace/LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Buckingham Palace should be "very concerned" by the growing number of conspiracies surfacing about Princess Kate as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Royal biographer Tina Brown told LBC's Andrew Marr that the Royal Family has 'lost its stature', which is now a far cry from the high of 2012, the year after Kate and William got married.

"Palace is no longer an institution of great renown," the former Vanity Fair editor told LBC, as she labelled the handling of Kate's recovery and whereabouts as a "comms disaster".

But she added that it was likely more "cock-up than conspiracy" and that a "perfect storm of disasters" hit the Royal Family at once, including King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

"The doctored photo somehow amped it up beyond belief. The stories that came out afterwards were just as ridiculous as the original picture," Ms Brown continued.

'Comms disaster' surrounding Princess Kate's whereabouts is 'more cock up than it is conspiracy'

There have been a number of wild conspiracy theories being spread online about how unwell Kate actually is and whether there are problems with her marriage.

But Kate and William were seen out and about together over the weekend for the first time since her abdominal surgery, which took place in January.

Read More: 'I was 120 miles away!' Kate Middleton lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies

Read More: Prince William breaks silence with touching remark wishing Princess Kate was 'by his side'

The couple were seen smiling as they carried shopping bags following a trip to a farm shop in Windsor.

Despite the release of the photos and video by The Sun, conspiracies about the Princess have continued to surface online, with some claiming it was actually a body double.

Prince William was in Sheffield today to work on his campaign to end homelessness
Prince William was in Sheffield today to work on his campaign to end homelessness. Picture: Getty

According to Ms Brown, the Palace should be "very concerned" by the stories popping up online and said the Royal Family needs a "massive reboot".

"I don't know what's going on now," she said.

"You need a really good head [of communications]...there's always another explosion ahead. Your iPhone is always blowing up with some fresh, ghastly made-up revelation."

Nick Ferrari is frustrated with the KateGate speculation

Ms Brown's comments come just hours after Prince William broke his silence about the absence of his wife as she recovers from surgery.

Speaking to those who have been affected by homelessness, William made a touching remark, saying Princess Kate should have been by his side.

Holding his hands out, William said: "That's my wife's area, she needs to sit here."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mark Drakeford emotionally steps down as Wales first minister after 'hardest and saddest' year following wife's death

Mark Drakeford emotionally steps down as Welsh first minister after 'hardest and saddest' year following wife's death

Rachel Reeves said New Labour's attempts to address 'economic security and key weaknesses on productivity and regional inequality failed

Rachel Reeves criticises New Labour's economic legacy as she pitches herself as a ‘modern-day Margaret Thatcher’

Brazil Bolsonaro

Ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro accused of falsifying his Covid vaccine data

Ted Baker has appointed administrators

Ted Baker prepares to appoint administrators leaving more than 900 jobs at risk

Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants

Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants

Biden Netanyahu

Netanyahu ‘determined’ to carry out ground invasion of Rafah

M&S store front in Brighton

Revealed: Full list of Marks & Spencer stores to close as 110 to shut their doors for good

Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US ‘will not let Ukraine fail’, says defence secretary

Netherlands Tulip Robot

AI robot helps Dutch tulip growers to fight disease

Brits could be heading to the polls in October, Jeremy Hunt has suggested

Brits will head to the polls in October, Jeremy Hunt suggests, as election rumours swirl

Hire another day: James Bond production company insist they haven't cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as new 007

Hire another day: James Bond production company insist they haven't cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as new 007

There have been different messages displayed every day during Ramadan

Network Rail defends display of Islamic message about ‘sinners’ on King’s Cross concourse during rush hour

Russia Ukraine

Russia ‘to evacuate 9,000 children’ from Ukrainian border due to shelling

Exclusive
The incident happened at the Harbour

Shadow health secretary calls for new investigation into NHS worker who filmed and shared video of naked patient

HMRC has sparked outrage after announcing its self-assessment helpline will close for some of the year - forcing people struggling with their taxes to use a chatbot

HMRC to close tax helpline, forcing customers struggling with tax returns to use online chatbot

Prince William (L, R) on a visit to Sheffield today

Prince William breaks silence with touching remark wishing Princess Kate was 'by his side'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heidi Agan confirms it is not her in a recent video of William and Kate leaving a farm shop in Windsor

'I was 120 miles away!' Kate lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies
Belgium EU Foreign Ministers

EU plans to buy weapons for Ukraine with frozen Russian asset profits

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, sent non-consensual images of his genitals to two victims - a 15-year-old girl and a woman - over WhatsApp and iMessage

Man, 39, who sent explicit picture to teenage girl is jailed over first cyber-flashing offence in England
UN Climate Report

UN weather agency issues ‘red alert’ about climate change

Global's new podcast, 53 minutes

New podcast on ‘football's greatest mystery’ hosted by Dara Ó Briain and Josh Widdicombe comes to Global Player
Raphaël Pryor

Eton College pupil, 17, ‘dies after collapsing on pitch during field game just yards away from his father’
Belgium Fashion Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten to step down from role at fashion brand

The dog attacked people on Home Road in Battersea

Armed police shoot dead XL bully after it mauled four people in rampage in London street

Russia Gold Mine Collapse

At least 13 Russian workers trapped in collapsed gold mine

St John the Baptist in Witheridge

Church bell that rang for 150 years silenced after a single noise complaint

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was cheered by crowds in Sheffield

Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales
High-level royal aides are planning Kate's return to royal duties after she was spotted at Windsor Farm Shop

Operation Comeback Kate: Inside secret back-to-work plan for Princess's return to public life
Kate and William were pictured visiting a farm shop in Windsor together

'Remarkable' Princess of Wales deserves privacy as she recovers, minister says as video emerges of farm shop trip

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit