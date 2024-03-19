'I was 120 miles away!' Kate Middleton lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies

Heidi Agan confirms it is not her in a recent video of William and Kate leaving a farm shop in Windsor. Picture: Heidi Agan (left)/Getty Imaes

By Flaminia Luck

Professional Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan has confirmed that it was "100% not her" in a recent viral video showing the Princess of Wales leaving a farm shop.

Heidi, who has been working as a Kate Middleton lookalike for 12 years, told LBC that she was 120 miles away at her day job when the video was filmed so there was no way it could be her in the clip.

William and Kate were filmed smiling and carrying several shopping bags at a farm shop in Windsor on Saturday. However, many on social media were still not convinced and speculation about Kate continued.

Ms Agan told LBC that her social media has "gone crazy" and that she has become part of a "worldwide conspiracy".

"I don't know what's happened. I can't believe how insane it's gone".

Ms Agan recently posted an image to her Instagram with the caption "Found her. She’s fine".

The image has attracted messages and comments from users including "How much did you get payed for pretending to be her at the farmers market?" and "Ma’am was it you at the farmers market?!".

Ms Agan previously told LBC that the conspiracies about the Princess must stop.

"[Kensington Palace] has given enough information and that is something that we need to respect," she said.

On Tuesday, she added that Kate is "not public property" and has the right to privacy.

On people asking if it is her in person, she said: "I think it's very flattering but it's gone too far" she said.

Ms Agan is part of a community of royal lookalikes.

She says the recent speculation has led to renewed interest in all royal lookalikes, not just Kate. She added the death of Queen Elizabeth II revived business after the coronavirus pandemic "killed it off".

Ms Agan has been working as a lookalike since 2012.

She has done television appearances, newspaper publications and media events in the UK and around the world.

