Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Three members of the London Clinic are being investigated by the private hospital for allegedly attempting to access Princess Kate's health records during her stay there.

It comes after the boss of The London Clinic broke his silence following reports of an alleged data breach involving Princess Kate.

It was initially alleged that one person attempted to access her records, though now three people are being investigated.

The chief executive of the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales was treated earlier this year, has said all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken when looking at alleged data breaches.

The London clinic's chief executive, Al Russell, said in a statement earlier today: “Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.”

The London Clinic. Picture: Alamy

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

It comes as the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) continues its probe into what has been described as a 'major security breach' that allegedly took place while Kate was in for abdominal surgery in January.

Earlier today, the ICO confirmed it had received a complaint and said it is currently "assessing the information provided".

Kate has reportedly been made aware of the 'major security breach'.

It is a criminal offence for staff in any NHS or private healthcare setting to access the medical records of a patient without the consent of the medical provider's data controller.

Earlier today, a royal insider said the alleged breach was "incredibly damaging" for the hospital, which has a reputation for treating members of the family, including King Charles for his cancer diagnosis.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention."They assured the palace there would be a full investigation," a royal insider told The Sun.

Maria Caulfield responds to story about Kate's medical records

Maria Caulfield told Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning: "I say this as someone who's still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients.

"That unless you're looking after that patient, or unless they've given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients' notes.

"So there are rules in place and the Information Commissioner can levy fines, that can be prosecutions, your regulator, so as a nurse my regulator would be the NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council), can take enforcement action."