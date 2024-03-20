Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate rumours

By Flaminia Luck

Buckingham Palace is hiring a communications assistant as rampant rumours continue over the royal family's handling of recent speculation into Kate Middleton's whereabouts.

The job - in the private secretary's office - is based at the palace and pays over £25,000 per year.

One of the job's main roles includes "responding to day to day media enquiries on a range of subjects, including about the work of members of the Royal Family".

Other essential criteria include an "eye for detail".

The job application - which has been posted on the royal household's website - closes on 7 April.

The description reads: "The Royal Communications team promotes the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience.

"The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do."

"Whether working on a state visit, ceremonial event or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences," it also states.

In February, King Charles announced a step-back from royal duties following a cancer diagnosis.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," his statement read.

The job posting comes as other royals could be expected to take up extra duties ahead of Kate and the king's absence.

The royal family has sparked wild speculation recently after the Princess of Wales apologised over an edited Mother's Day picture.

The image kick-started wild speculation and caused news agencies to delete it from their systems.

The Press Association ordered news outlets to delete the image from websites saying it must be removed “in the absence of clarification from Kensington Palace on the veracity of the image.”

Kate's statement: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

There have been numerous calls for Kensington Palace to release the undoctored image in order to quell the ongoing rampant speculation about the princess.

Kate's last public engagement was at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

In a clip shared with The Sun, the Princess of Wales was seen visiting a farm shop, with footage showing her carrying bags of shopping into the car park.

It comes amid ongoing speculation over her health and whereabouts after she stepped down from public duties while recovering from abdominal surgery.

She is not expected to return to public engagements until Easter, after having had the operation on January 17.