New Year's Eve Travel In London: What Lines Are Running And When Is The Last Tube?

Crowds watching the New Year's fireworks in central London. Picture: PA

Are you watching the New Year's fireworks in Central London? Here's everything you need to know about getting home.

Tube

Transport for London are running a special all-night service on most lines on the network.

However:

- No Piccadilly line service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge.

- First trains will be at weekday times.

- On most lines, trains will run every 2-8 minutes in central London and every 5-15 minutes in outer areas and on branches until 04:30 on New Year's Day.

- The Waterloo & City line will run every 3-10 minutes until about 02:30.

- Services are not as frequent on some sections of the Central, Circle, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines.

Tube Stations

A number of central London tube stations will be closed or exit-only:

Blackfriars station - between 23:30 until 04:30, open for Tube services only (National Rail trains will not stop)

Chalk Farm - closed from 22:00

Charing Cross - closed from 19:00

Covent Garden - exit only from 19:00

Embankment - closed from 23:30 until 00:15

Lambeth North - closed from 23:30

Leicester Square - exit only from 20:00, closed from 23:30

Piccadilly Circus - closed from 23:30

Southwark - exit only from 23:45

St Paul's - exit only from 23:45

Westminster - interchange only from 21:30

London Overground

There are some special services running overnight on the London Overground.

A weekday service is running:

between Highbury & Islington and Crystal Palace / West Croydon

between Dalston Junction and New Cross / Clapham Junction

A Saturday service is running:

between Richmond / Clapham Junction and Stratford

between Watford Junction and Euston

No service between South Tottenham and Barking

No service between Romford and Upminster

No service between Edmonton Green and Cheshunt

Reduced service between Liverpool Street and Chingford (trains about every 20 minutes, not stopping at Bethnal Green, Hackney Downs and Clapton)

Reduced service between Liverpool Street and Edmonton Green / Enfield Town (trains about every 20 minutes, not stopping at Bethnal Green, Cambridge Heath, London Fields and Hackney Downs)

Special all-night service between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate (trains run about every 15 minutes)

Special service between Willesden Junction and Stratford (trains run about 15 minutes until 02:30)

Special service between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town (not stopping at Bethnal Green, Cambridge Heath, London Fields or Hackney Downs) every 30 minutes until 02:30

New Year's Fireworks in central London. Picture: PA

DLR

A special all-night service is running, with trains every 15 minutes on all routes from 00:30 until 08:00.

Trams

TfL is running a Saturday service throughout New Year's Eve. Then, there is a special all-night service every 30 minutes between Wimbledon and Beckenham Junction / New Addington, until Sunday first tram times on New Year's Day.

Buses

A Saturday service is running until 14:00, with changes for New Year's Eve celebrations.

- An enhanced Saturday service is running on route 507.

- A limited service is running on normal Monday to Friday only routes 521 and X68

Buses after 14:00

From 14:00, bus routes in central London will be diverted or stop short of their final destination in preparation for the ticketed fireworks celebration.

If you are not attending the fireworks event, begin your bus journey before 14:00, if you can, to avoid delays.

Buses after 19:30

From 19:30, buses will operate from hub locations:

- Elephant & Castle - for south-east, south-west and south London

- Holborn - for east and north-east London

- Oxford Circus - for east, west and north-west London

- Tottenham Court Road - for north and north-east London

- Green Park - for west and south-west London

- Victoria - for south, south-west and north-west London

These services are running all night:

- Whole route: 51, 56, 97, 109, 115, 118, 161, 248, 333, 358, 414, 415, 422, 432 and 476

- Part of route: 45, 174, 185, 388

- Most bus services are expected to return to normal by 06:00 except those affected by the New Year's Day parade.

Congestion Charge

Driving

The Congestion Charge and T-Charge do not apply on New Year's Eve.

From 14:00 there will be road closures around Victoria Embankment, Westminster Bridge, Whitehall and St. James's Park.

There will be further closures from 17:00 on Waterloo Bridge and the South Bank.

Most roads should reopen by 06:00 or as soon as it is safe to do so, except those affected by the New Year's Day Parade.