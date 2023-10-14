Major French landmarks evacuated after 'written threats' made after stabbing of teacher to death in Arras

14 October 2023, 15:18 | Updated: 14 October 2023, 16:35

Police vehicles are seen as police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat
Police vehicles are seen as police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Louvre, Gare-de-Lyon and the Palace of Versaille have been evacuated after a 'written threat' was made in the wake of the terrorist attack in Arras that saw a teacher stabbed to death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Louvre museum in Paris was evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early on Saturday after it received a written threat.

The Gare-de-Lyon terminus and the Palace of Versailles were evacuated later on Saturday.

Scenes from the Gare-de-Lyon train station in Paris saw panicked passengers hurrying out of the door.

It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.

The Louvre communication service said no one has been hurt and no incident has been reported.

Paris police said verifications in the museum are under way.

Alarms rang out through the vast museum in central Paris overlooking the Seine River when the evacuation was announced, and in the underground shopping centre beneath its signature pyramid.

Tourists walk past the Louvre Pyramid, designed by Chinese architect Ieoh Ming Pei
Tourists walk past the Louvre Pyramid, designed by Chinese architect Ieoh Ming Pei. Picture: Getty

Police cordoned off the monument from all sides, and the underground access, as tourists and other visitors streamed out.

Videos posted online showed people leaving, some hurriedly and some stopping to take photos, others apparently confused about what was happening.

The French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday's school attack.

The government is also concerned about fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming' to Israel troops on Gaza border as bombing continues

Retuers videographer's body carried

Reuters videographer killed in Lebanon by Israeli shelling laid to rest

Exclusive
Ben Jamal

Palestine supporters' marches will take place in London every week 'for weeks or months' group chief says

Prayers at synagogues

Jews grieve and pray for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack

A police officer stands guard outside the Louvre

Louvre evacuated after threat as France remains on high alert following attack

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza

Palestinians struggling to flee south in Gaza after Israel’s evacuation order

Antony Blinken in Saudi Arabia

Blinken urges protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault

A man waits as a woman drops her ballot into a box

Australian referendum to create indigenous advocacy committee fails

Ukrainian servicemen deploy to the front line

Fierce fighting persists in east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults on key city

Pro-Palestime supporters in London

Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters march through UK cities as police warn 'people who deviate will be arrested'

French president Emmanuel Macron has said the teacher stabbed in a terrorist attack in Arras 'saved many lives' after the country's terror alert was raised to its highest level.

French teacher stabbed to death 'saved many lives' says Macron as 7,000 officers placed on high alert

New Zealand National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks to supporters

Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election as voters seek conservative change

Yes voters were left distraught when their campaign conceded the referendum

Australian referendum on indigenous recognition fails as voters say 'No' to constitutional change

A UK Government charter flight has landed in Cyprus carrying fleeing Brits from Israel - after passengers were charged £300 for a seat aboard the rescue plane.

Fleeing Brits from Israel land safely in Cyprus as passengers charged £300 to escape warzone

An Arctic blast is hitting the UK this weekend

Arctic blast to sweep UK as temperatures plummet and first snow of winter arrives

Police officers stand guard outside the school

France deploying 7,000 troops across country following deadly school stabbing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police outside the school in France after a knifeman launched an attack on teachers

France to deploy 7,000 soldiers for extra security after fatal school stabbing 'linked to Israel-Hamas conflict'
Israel has carried out several airstrikes on Gaza in the past week

Israel kills key Hamas commander in airstrike as it launches first ground missions in Gaza

A person dressed as The Thing from the Fantastic Four at the New York Comic Con

In Pictures: Superheroes ready for action at New York Comic Con

The deadline to evacuate has been extended

Israel extends deadline for more than a million Palestinians to flee northern Gaza

Australia Indigenous Voice

Australia casts vote on enshrining Indigenous Voice into constitution

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, has vowed to "destroy Hamas"

Tanks roll into Gaza: Israel vows to 'hunt down and destroy Hamas' as thousands of civilians flee for their lives
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated for seven years

Jada Pinkett Smith was 'shocked' by Will Smith's Oscar slap as they 'had not called each other husband or wife for years'
Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

Israeli military says it has carried out small raids into Gaza Strip

Election 2024 Trump

Trump executive says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost net worth

A series of pro-Palestine protests are expected to take place in London on Saturday

'People who deviate will be arrested': Met issues warning ahead of pro-Palestine protests in London over weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit