Major French landmarks evacuated after 'written threats' made after stabbing of teacher to death in Arras

Police vehicles are seen as police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Louvre, Gare-de-Lyon and the Palace of Versaille have been evacuated after a 'written threat' was made in the wake of the terrorist attack in Arras that saw a teacher stabbed to death.

The Louvre museum in Paris was evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early on Saturday after it received a written threat.

The Gare-de-Lyon terminus and the Palace of Versailles were evacuated later on Saturday.

Scenes from the Gare-de-Lyon train station in Paris saw panicked passengers hurrying out of the door.

It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.

The Louvre communication service said no one has been hurt and no incident has been reported.

Paris police said verifications in the museum are under way.

Alarms rang out through the vast museum in central Paris overlooking the Seine River when the evacuation was announced, and in the underground shopping centre beneath its signature pyramid.

Tourists walk past the Louvre Pyramid, designed by Chinese architect Ieoh Ming Pei. Picture: Getty

Police cordoned off the monument from all sides, and the underground access, as tourists and other visitors streamed out.

Videos posted online showed people leaving, some hurriedly and some stopping to take photos, others apparently confused about what was happening.

The French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday's school attack.

The government is also concerned about fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.