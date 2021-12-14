Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Man arrested after 'trying to drive into Houses of Parliament'
14 December 2021, 14:04 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 14:13
A man who allegedly tried to drive into the Houses of Parliament has been arrested.
The incident happened at about midday on Tuesday. The man was reportedly driving a blue Jaguar.
He has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
A Met Police spokeswoman said: "At around midday on Tuesday, 14 December, a vehicle attempted to enter Carriage Gates, Palace of Westminster.
"A male inside the vehicle was detained before being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
"There was no damage to property and no injuries were sustained."
It is not being treated as a terrorist incident.