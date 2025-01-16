Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 of damage

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has admitted causing more than £24,000 of damage after crashing his car into the front gates of Buckingham Palace.

Johnny Scott, 26, of Dalewood Close, Hornchurch, east London, appeared "fidgety and dazed" after his VW Polo collided with the south centre gate on March 9.

The crash caused £24,493 of damage, Westminster Magistrates Court heard, with Scott arrested by armed officers at the scene.

No members of the royal family were in residence at the time of the collision, a palace spokesman confirmed at the time.

Appearing in court on Thursday, Scott pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

Prosecutor Laila Cunningham said: "He did appear fidgety and dazed and said 'I have to fix this and these c****'.

Adding: "He did not elaborate on these statements."

Described as a man "of good character," District judge Annabel Pilling told Scott that he may be unlikely to face prison and that a community-based penalty could be an "appropriate" sentence.

She said: "You have entered a guilty plea today.

"You will be given credit for that as you have given a guilty plea at a very early opportunity."

Medical reports were ordered by the judge before Scott's next appearance at the same court on February 13.

Scott was released on conditional bail.