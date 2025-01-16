Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury admits assault by beating after punching man in the face on drunken night out

MP Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury has admitted assault by beating after a video showed him punching a man in the face on the street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Runcorn and Helmsbury MP Amesbury pleaded guilty to the assault at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.

Amesbury, 55, was suspended from the Labour Party after the footage of him attacking the man after a night out emerged in October last year.

The video showed Amesbury shouting: "You won't threaten the MP ever again, will you?" after the assault.

After being suspended he now sits in Parliament as an independent and has not resigned.

The attack took place when victim Paul Fellows was in Frodsham town centre, and went to a taxi rank after going out drinking alone on October 26.

Prosecutor Alison Storey said: "Mr Amesbury arrived at the same taxi rank. He too was alone and he too had been drinking."

The court heard Mr Fellows recognised Amesbury and approached him to remonstrate about a bridge closure in the town.

She said CCTV showed engagement between them over a period of several minutes, but no aggression or raised voices.

Ms Storey added: "At one point Mr Fellows started to walk away but was re-engaged by Mr Amesbury."

Amesbury was heard to say "what" a few times before shouting it, the court heard.

Ms Storey said Mr Fellows put his hands in his pockets and turned towards the taxi queue, but when he turned back Amesbury punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

He followed him onto the road after he fell and started to punch him again, at least five times, she said.