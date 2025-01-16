Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury admits assault by beating after punching man in the face on drunken night out

16 January 2025, 10:55 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 11:05

MP Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court on Thursday
MP Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury has admitted assault by beating after a video showed him punching a man in the face on the street.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Runcorn and Helmsbury MP Amesbury pleaded guilty to the assault at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.

Amesbury, 55, was suspended from the Labour Party after the footage of him attacking the man after a night out emerged in October last year.

The video showed Amesbury shouting: "You won't threaten the MP ever again, will you?" after the assault.

After being suspended he now sits in Parliament as an independent and has not resigned.

The attack took place when victim Paul Fellows was in Frodsham town centre, and went to a taxi rank after going out drinking alone on October 26.

Read more: Calls for Mike Amesbury MP to resign after video appears to show him punching man in the face

Read more: MP Mike Amesbury charged with assault after 3am clash in street

Mike Amesbury
Mike Amesbury. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Alison Storey said: "Mr Amesbury arrived at the same taxi rank. He too was alone and he too had been drinking."

The court heard Mr Fellows recognised Amesbury and approached him to remonstrate about a bridge closure in the town.

She said CCTV showed engagement between them over a period of several minutes, but no aggression or raised voices.

Ms Storey added: "At one point Mr Fellows started to walk away but was re-engaged by Mr Amesbury."

Mike Amesbury
Mike Amesbury. Picture: Alamy

Amesbury was heard to say "what" a few times before shouting it, the court heard.

Ms Storey said Mr Fellows put his hands in his pockets and turned towards the taxi queue, but when he turned back Amesbury punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

He followed him onto the road after he fell and started to punch him again, at least five times, she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia struck Kyiv with a drone during Sir Keir Starmer's visit

Putin’s forces launch drone attack on Kyiv during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit

Thomas Kerr celebrates winning for the Scottish Conservatives - he's now defected to Reform UK.

Scots Tory councillor defects to Reform UK as party predicts 'more to come'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu: No Cabinet meeting until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’

BP sign outside a petrol station.

BP to cut 4,700 jobs in fresh wave of cost-cutting measures

Signage at TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posts 57% surge in profits thanks to AI boom

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket lifting off from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launches new rocket on first test flight

Man's hands on a laptop keyboard

Biden executive order aims to shore up US cyber defences

Paul Danan has died aged 46

Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46 as tributes pour in

South Korea Martial Law

Lawyers say detained South Korean president will refuse further questioning

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed multiple times in attempted robbery

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock to perform during Trump’s inauguration weekend

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at his Mumbai home

Exclusive
Peter Hargreaves accused the Labour hierarchy of being “half cocked”

Leading financier blasts ‘worst cabinet of all time’ as he hints at Reform/Farage donation

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae breaks silence on New Year's kiss with Tommy Fury as she opens up about 'very complicated' breakup

Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa

Two teenagers charged with murder of 14-year-old boy Kelyan Bokassa on south London bus

A miner is transported on a stretcher by rescue workers

Death toll rises to 87 as stand-off between South African police and miners ends

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Obama refuses to 'unify' with Trump despite her husband appearing to be friendly with the president-elect

Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration despite Barack going as she 'refuses to unify around new president'
Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Transgender girl lured to roller skating party before being stabbed repeatedly 'in revenge for lying about gender’
A woman casts her ballot during Vanuatu’s snap election

Vanuatu holds snap election a month after powerful earthquake

Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16.

Drill rapper who appeared on the BBC and boasted about killings in vile lyrics revealed to be killer of Jimmy Mizen
The Prince of Wales visited a Wetherspoon pub to enjoy a pint with fellow Aston Villa fans

Prince William gets a round in for Aston Villa fans as he shocks punters by turning up at Wetherspoons
A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 36 from the Kennedy Space Center on its maiden flight, at Cape Canaveral, Florida

Jeff Bezos' rocket New Glenn launches successfully on debut mission, as billionaire 'seeks to build a road to space'
The British economy is 'broadly flat'

British economy 'broadly flat' as GDP grows slightly in November after two months of contraction
Biden

Joe Biden warns of dangers of ‘oligarchy’ of ultra-rich running United States

Starmer is said to have discussed sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine with Macron

UK in talks to 'put boots on the ground in Ukraine' as Starmer 'discusses peacekeeping force with Macron'
Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani first witness at trial over whether he keeps Florida home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News