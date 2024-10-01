Michael Schumacher 'seen in public for first time' since horror ski crash in 2013 as he 'attends daughter's wedding'

By Kit Heren

Michael Schumacher is said to have been seen in public for the first time since his horror skiing crash over ten years ago.

The Formula 1 legend went to the wedding of his daughter Gina-Maria in a ceremony on the Spanish island of Mallorca, according to German outlets.

Schumacher, 55, has not been seen in public since his near-fatal skiing accident in France in 2013, which left him in a six-month induced coma following a severe bleed on the brain.

Schumacher's family have kept the driver's condition private since the accident.

He has been cared for by medical professionals at the family home in Switzerland.

But Schumacher's appearance at the wedding may be a sign that he could start going out more in public.

Wedding organisers still took measures to protect his privacy, with no phones allowed in the ceremony to minimise the risk of people taking photos of the stricken star.

The Schumacher's family's privacy has been infringed multiple times since the accident.

The family were awarded a six-figure sum in damages earlier this year after a fake interview was published by a German women’s magazine last year.

Schumacher suffered a catastrophic skiing accident in 2013. Picture: Getty

In April last year, Die Aktuelle published a fake interview with the F1 legend, who has not been seen since he suffered life-threatening injuries in the French Alps in 2013.

The magazine presented the 'interview' as Schumacher’s first since his skiing accident.

Meanwhile three men were charged last week after a plot to blackmail the family was uncovered by police.

The men were arrested in Germany over allegations they demanded £12.5million (€15 million) from the racing star's family in exchange for not releasing personal photos and videos.