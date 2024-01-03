‘New luxury crime trend’ as criminologist warns Canada Goose coats are mugging targets

The most expensive Canada Goose coats can cost as much as £1700. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Canada Goose coats are being increasingly targeted by muggers, according to a leading criminologist, in what he warns could be a 'new luxury crime trend'.

The most expensive Canada Goose coats can sell for as much as £1700, and are a growing target of muggers and thieves.

David Wilson, professor of criminology at Birmingham City University told the Mail: "It could be the start of a new spate of luxury item muggings.

"You may recall we've seen muggings of this sort before.

"Thieves used to target Rolex watches which go for thousands of pounds and then flog them online because they're usually stolen to order.

"I would tell anyone wearing Canada Goose jackets to be careful and be aware of your surroundings and who's around you.

"You have to be vigilant for opportunists who might try to steal them.

"But I would also tell anyone interested in buying knock-offs to use a bit of common sense.

"Don't buy luxury items being sold for less than half the price - help break the market."

Last December, a man was allegedly slashed in the face with a knife while being mugged for his coat.

He shared a video of himself in hospital with a huge scar across his face.

British Transport Police data suggests that thefts on the Tube have skyrocketed in recent years. Some 7,899 instances were reported in 2022 - over double the 3,380 recorded the year before.

Data from British Transport Police shows thefts on the London Underground are on the rise. Picture: Alamy

Director of Compliance of TfL Siwan Hayward said ‘acquisitive crime’, like pickpocketing and mugging, is driving the increase of the TfL crime rate.

She told the London Evening Standard: "It's a very, concerning, intimidating and frightening type of behaviour that we are seeing across the capital."

She continued: "What is being stolen? Airpods, phones and – we are at risk of seeing an increase in robbery because of this – branded coats.

"Canada Goose coats, some North Face - they are targeted for robbery. It's a real concern to us because it really impacts on the safety of young people on the network."

Speaking after the TfL crime numbers were released, a spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Everyone should feel safe on London's transport network and it is the Mayor's priority to ensure the transport network remains a safe and low-crime environment.

"Working closely with the police, TfL has thousands of police officers and their own enforcement staff patrolling the network every day to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour, alongside operations to target offenders.

"The public transport crime trends in London reflect national trends which are rising due to the lower volumes recorded during the pandemic.

"City Hall and TfL have been actively promoting the importance of reporting crimes, especially those that are underreported such as hate crime, sexual offences and harassment and work-related violence and aggression.

"City Hall and TfL will continue to encourage anyone who witnesses a crime on the transport network to report it, in order to take action against offenders and put measures in place to prevent this happening again.'