Nigerian politician and wife guilty of flying street trader, 21, to UK in organ harvesting plot

23 March 2023, 11:25 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 11:51

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice, 56 were found guilty of an organ harvesting plot for their daughter Sonia (inset)
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice, 56 were found guilty of an organ harvesting plot for their daughter Sonia (inset). Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A wealthy Nigerian politician has been found guilty of an organ-harvesting plot involving a British hospital in the first case of its kind.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, and medical "middleman" Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, were found guilty at the Old Bailey of conspiring to exploit a young man from Lagos for his body part.

The Ekweremadus' daughter Sonia, 25, wept as she was cleared of the same charge on Thursday.

The victim, a 21-year-old street trader from Lagos, was brought to the UK last year to provide a kidney to Sonia in an £80,000 private transplant at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

He was offered up to £7,000 and the promise of a better life if he made the journey to London, posing as Sonia's cousin to obtain a visa.

The donor did not understand the situation until his first appointment with a consultant at the hospital that he was there for a kidney transplant, jurors heard.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu was found guilty today at the Old Bailey
Senator Ike Ekweremadu was found guilty today at the Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

But he was rejected as unsuitable, and the Ekweremadus transferred their interest to Turkey and set about finding another donor.

The trader was said to have a "limited understanding" of what he was there for and was "visibly relieved" on being told the transplant would not go ahead, the court heard.

The Ekweremadus had denied the charges against them and their lawyers insisted they believed the donor, who cannot be identified, was acting “altruistically”.

Their daughter Sonia suffers from a "significant and deteriorating" kidney condition, prosecutors said.

The senator's wife Beatrice was also found guilty of her role in the plot
The senator's wife Beatrice was also found guilty of her role in the plot. Picture: Alamy

It is the first time defendants have been convicted under the Modern Slavery Act of an organ harvesting conspiracy.

While it is lawful to donate a kidney, it becomes criminal if there is a reward of money or other material advantage.

It was alleged the defendants tried to convince medics at the Royal Free by pretending he was Sonia's cousin when, in fact, they were not related.

When their transplant bid failed, Sonia Ekweremadu's family, who have an address in Willesden Green, north-west London, switched to Turkey and set about finding more potential donors, it was alleged.

The kidney was for the couple's daughter Sonia, 25
The kidney was for the couple's daughter Sonia, 25. Picture: Alamy

An investigation was launched after the young man ran away from London and slept rough for days before walking into a police station more than 20 miles away Staines in Surrey, crying and in distress.

Jurors heard how Sonia was one of four siblings who had been privately educated in the UK.

She was studying for a masters degree at Newcastle University when she became ill in December 2019.

In September 2021, her father, a prominent Nigerian politician, enlisted the help of his medically-trained brother, Diwe Ekweremadu, to search for a donor, the court heard.

Diwe, who remains in Nigeria, turned to former classmate Dr Obeta, of Southwark, south London, who recently had a private kidney transplant at the Royal Free with a Nigerian donor.

In a text, Diwe told his brother: "I had an extensive discussion last night with my classmate who had his transplant last month. I will brief you."

Dr Obeta then engaged with Dr Chris Agbo, of Vintage Health Group, a medical tourism company, as well as an agent to arrange a visa for the donor, the court heard.

The donor, who knew the man who donated his kidney to Dr Obeta, was recruited from a Lagos street market where he made a few pounds a day selling phone accessories from a wheelbarrow.

He underwent tests in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, before arrangements were made to fly him to the UK last year, the court was told.

In his UK Home Office visa application, the donor was described as Sonia's cousin and the paperwork was supported by a letter from Ike, jurors heard.

The court was shown messages in which Ike discussed with his brother the costs, including the donor fee of millions of naira (Nigerian currency), it was alleged.

Ike kept his accountant wife informed of progress by text messages, jurors heard.

One forwarded message from Diwe complaining of a "huge invoice" from "Dr Chris", saying: "It looks like they're all out to exploit people's unfortunate situation."

As the travel plans went ahead, Sonia was encouraged to establish a relationship with the donor through text messages, jurors were told.

Jurors were shown a picture of Sonia smiling with him at a meal at a restaurant in London.

Royal Free consultant, Dr Peter Dupont, concluded the donor was not an appropriate candidate after learning he had no counselling or advice about the risks of surgery and he lacked funds for the lifelong care he would need.

Undeterred, a "corrupt interpreter" was enlisted for £1,500 to help at the donor's second hospital meeting with a surgeon, the court was told.

Both medics agreed on their assessment and in March last year Dr Dupont gave his decision but no reasons, citing patient confidentiality.

Sonia Ekweremadu's family immediately resumed their donor search, the court was told.

After walking into Staines police station, the original donor told police that he did not understand why he had been brought to the UK until he meet Dr Dupont.

Relaying his fears, he told police: "The doctor said I was too young but the man said if you do not do it here he would carry me back to Nigeria and do it there."

"I was sleeping three days outside around, looking for someone to help me, save my life."

In their trial, the defendants claimed they believed the donor was acting "altruistically".

Ike Ekweremadu, who owns about 10 properties in Nigeria and Dubai, told jurors he had trusted the medical experts but suspected he was being "scammed".

On how he treated the donor, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC asked: "From beginning to end it demonstrates all he was to you was a body part for sale? Because he was going to get work and he would be paid the 3.5 million naira, you felt you owed him nothing?"

The politician replied: "Never. It was a big scam."

Beatrice Ekweremadu, who worked in the Nigerian auditor general's office and has a PhD in accountancy, said her husband took care of the household finances and she was not involved in the donor search.

They were asked why they did not look for a member of their own family to "step up" and donate a kidney to their daughter.

Mr Davies asserted that for them it was "far better to buy one and let the medical risk go to someone you don't know".

Sonia Ekweremadu, who remains reliant on weekly dialysis, declined to give evidence but it was said on her behalf she knew nothing of a reward offered to donors.

Dr Obeta's lawyer, Sally Howes KC, told jurors: "He was motivated by his desire to help a fellow citizen because no-one would understand the misery and pain like someone who had been through it themselves."

Following the guilty verdicts, Mr Justice Johnson remanded the defendants into custody to be sentenced on May 5.

Sonia Ekweremadu tearfully hugged her father as he was sent down from the dock.

The man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence in February 2023

Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape questioned over new sex attack allegation

The Kia logo on a building

Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Authorities transport an escaped zebra in Seoul, South Korea

Emergency workers earn their stripes by catching escaped zebra

India’s opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at a court in Surat

Rahul Gandhi jailed for two years for Modi defamation in India

A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park

Shocking injuries of police horse savaged by dog in park - as it emerges horse's partner died at Notting Hill Carnival

Protesters march during a rally in Bayonne, southwestern France, on Thursday

Anger at Macron mounts as French unions hold new protests

Rishi Sunak standing beside his wife Akshata Murty outside 10. Downing Street

Inside Rishi Sunak's net worth: How much is he paid to be prime minister?

Inflation had been sitting at 4 per cent

Interest rates hiked for the 11th time in a row to 4.25% as Bank of England grapples inflation surge

Authorities block a road in the town of Bailey, Colorado, where authorities found an abandoned car belonging to the suspect in a shooting of two administrators at a Denver school

Denver school shooting suspect, 17, is dead, coroner confirms

TikTok ban on Government phones and devices

China criticises possible US plan to force TikTok sale

Boris Johnson attending and leaving his Privilege Committee hearing

What was the outcome of Boris Johnson's Partygate hearing?

A doctor holding a fictional test tube blood sample, infected with the Marburg virus

Equatorial Guinea confirms eight new cases of Marburg virus

Julia Wendell (inset) with Dr Fia Johansson (l) and Madeleine McCann (r)

'You can't hide anymore': Private detective challenges family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann

People walk past the facade of the Swiss National Bank in Zurich

Credit Suisse deal ‘halted crisis’

The watch robbery took place in Mayfair

Shocking footage shows moment moped muggers hit pedestrian to steal £211,000 watch in terrifying 45-minute spree

London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? Latest news and updates on London services

Queen Margrethe II

Denmark’s ageing queen to resume most duties next month

Oswestry School is an independent private school for children aged 4-18 in Shropshire.

Teenage girl dies in her sleep at £35,000-a-year Shropshire boarding school

Spectators at Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral watch as Terran I, a 3D-printed rocket by Relativity Space, lifts off from Cape Canaveral

Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure

San Francisco Bay Area was hit by a storm killing five people on Tuesday.

Storms, tornadoes and floods batter California leaving five dead

The USS Milius in the Philippine Sea on March 13 2023

US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system

Israel passes law protecting Netanyahu as protests continue

Mohammed Abbkr, of Edgbaston, Birmingham, will appear in court later today

Man, 28, charged with attempted murder after worshippers set on fire outside mosques in London and Birmingham
The bill in Uganda passed through the country's parliament with huge support

Ugandan MPs pass bill imposing death penalty for 'aggravated' homosexuality

The incident happened at a Superdrug store in Chichester

Private 'security guards' pin former No 10 aide's 15-year-old black son to the ground and handcuff him in Superdrug
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, 85, prepares to record a TikTok video with her grandson, 17-year-old Aron Goodman, in Morristown, New Jersey

Survivor, 85, tells horrors of holocaust to millions as she becomes TikTok star

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

