Calls for Paula Radcliffe to be dropped by BBC following Dutch child rapist comments

Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Freddie Hall

Sexual abuse charities have piled pressure on the BBC to axe Paula Radcliffe from their commentary line-up for this Summer’s Olympic Games following her comments about a Dutch convicted rapist who is competing in Paris.

The former British marathon world champion was asked on LBC whether Steven van de Velde should be allowed to compete, despite his offence.

She told Tonight with Andrew Marr Van de Velde was “19 at the time and he’s served his jail time and it’s a long time to carry on paying for that mistake for the rest of your life”.

Ms Radcliffe then went on to wish the Dutchman the "best of luck".

Van de Velde, who was 19 at the time of the assault, admitted three counts of rape against a child he met after travelling from Amsterdam in August 2014.

He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016, but was allowed to return to the Netherlands to complete his sentence and was released after a year.

Ms Radcliffe's comments sparked outrage leading to an apology on social media where she expressed her “deep regret” about her choice of words.

Despite that apology, several groups who aim to tackle sexual abuse are now calling on BBC bosses to drop the British former distance runner from their Olympics coverage.

Emma-Jane Taylor, founder of NotMyShame and a child sexual abuse survivor, told LBC Ms Radcliffe should “take some time to educate herself on the whole topic of trauma that victims go through".

“I don't think she should be presenting at all for the coverage of the Olympic Games," she said.

Paula Radcliffe is due to commentate for the BBC on the athletics which starts this weekend.

Marilyn Hawes, CEO of Freedom From Abuse, also said that Ms Radcliffe should be axed, calling her comments "thoughtless and unprofessional”.

In her subsequent apology on X last month, the legendary runner wrote: "Last night I gave an interview and made some comments that I deeply regret.

"I want to sincerely apologise and emphasise how much I categorically condemn the crime of rape. I am ashamed that my words so inaccurately represented myself. It was a mistake not to clearly denounce this at the beginning".

But Dr Charlotte Proudman, Human rights barrister and director of Right to Equality, told LBC she’d like to see a ‘full-throated denunciation of van de Velde's actions and a call for systemic change’ from Ms Radcliffe.

Following a request for comment, the BBC pointed to Paula Radcliffe’s apology and insisted she remains part of their Olympic Coverage.

Paula Radcliffe has been approached for comment but is yet to respond.