Exclusive

Calls for Paula Radcliffe to be dropped by BBC following Dutch child rapist comments

2 August 2024, 18:50

Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics
Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Freddie Hall

Sexual abuse charities have piled pressure on the BBC to axe Paula Radcliffe from their commentary line-up for this Summer’s Olympic Games following her comments about a Dutch convicted rapist who is competing in Paris.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former British marathon world champion was asked on LBC whether Steven van de Velde should be allowed to compete, despite his offence.

She told Tonight with Andrew Marr Van de Velde was “19 at the time and he’s served his jail time and it’s a long time to carry on paying for that mistake for the rest of your life”.

Ms Radcliffe then went on to wish the Dutchman the "best of luck".

Van de Velde, who was 19 at the time of the assault, admitted three counts of rape against a child he met after travelling from Amsterdam in August 2014.

He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016, but was allowed to return to the Netherlands to complete his sentence and was released after a year.

Ms Radcliffe's comments sparked outrage leading to an apology on social media where she expressed her “deep regret” about her choice of words.

Despite that apology, several groups who aim to tackle sexual abuse are now calling on BBC bosses to drop the British former distance runner from their Olympics coverage.

Read more: ‘Ashamed’ Paula Radcliffe issues further apology after wishing child rapist athlete good luck at Olympics

Read more: Athlete who raped 12-year-old British girl shouldn’t be banned from the Olympics, Paula Radcliffe tells LBC

Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Paula Radcliffe’s comments

Emma-Jane Taylor, founder of NotMyShame and a child sexual abuse survivor, told LBC Ms Radcliffe should “take some time to educate herself on the whole topic of trauma that victims go through".

“I don't think she should be presenting at all for the coverage of the Olympic Games," she said.

Paula Radcliffe is due to commentate for the BBC on the athletics which starts this weekend.

Marilyn Hawes, CEO of Freedom From Abuse, also said that Ms Radcliffe should be axed, calling her comments "thoughtless and unprofessional”.

In her subsequent apology on X last month, the legendary runner wrote: "Last night I gave an interview and made some comments that I deeply regret.

"I want to sincerely apologise and emphasise how much I categorically condemn the crime of rape. I am ashamed that my words so inaccurately represented myself. It was a mistake not to clearly denounce this at the beginning".

But Dr Charlotte Proudman, Human rights barrister and director of Right to Equality, told LBC she’d like to see a ‘full-throated denunciation of van de Velde's actions and a call for systemic change’ from Ms Radcliffe.

Following a request for comment, the BBC pointed to Paula Radcliffe’s apology and insisted she remains part of their Olympic Coverage.

Paula Radcliffe has been approached for comment but is yet to respond.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre) observes the floral tributes near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died and eight were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack during a Taylor Swift event.

Keir Starmer announces ‘support package’ for Southport as he visits community for the second time this week

The lawsuit focuses on allegations that TikTok violated federal law (PA)

Justice Department sues TikTok over violation of children’s online privacy law

Vice President Kamala Harris (LM Otero/AP)

Kamala Harris has enough Democratic delegate votes to be presidential nominee

Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police 'gearing up' for weekend of riots following Southport stabbings as protesters warned of 'robust response'

Justin Timberlake Arrest

Judge suspends Justin Timberlake’s licence over drink-drive arrest in New York

BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

Lisa Nandy is right to demand Huw Edwards return his salary

Carini has apologised after the fight sparked controversy.

Italian boxer Angela Carini says sorry for not shaking Imane Khelif's hand after fight sparks gender row

Lin Yu-ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender row at the Olympics, won her opening bout.

Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting becomes second boxer to win fight in Olympics after previously failing gender test

Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council

Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

Putin shaking hands with a man in a tracksuit top and blue cap

Kremlin acknowledges intelligence operatives among Russians freed in swap

President Nicolas Maduro (Fernando Vergara/AP)

Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader’s headquarters

Britain won golds in equestrianism, trampolining and rowing on Friday

Britain moves up to third in Olympic medal table, with trampolining, rowing and showjumping golds

Week in Pictures Global Photo Gallery

Mourners pay respects to slain Hamas leader as worries of regional war mount

Police were called to Silverthorne Road

Mystery as woman, 23, dies after being found with head injury on road in London

Exclusive
Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police brace for further riots this weekend after Southport stabbings, despite warnings of 'swift justice'

Imane Khelif’s next opponent has spoken out ahead of their fight.

Imane Khelif's next opponent breaks silence after boxer beat Italian rival in seconds after previously failing gender test

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police on push bikes

No ‘tangible’ terror threat detected since the start of Olympics, minister says

Temperatures look set to soar to 32C

Exact date temperatures to hit 32C as 'Brits brace for two-week heatwave'

Lisa Nandy has said that Huw Edwards should return his salary

'Huw Edwards should return his salary', Culture Secretary says, after disgraced TV star paid £200k following arrest
Woman in a face mask holds a sign that says "President Tinubu, let the poor breathe"

Rights group says nine killed during protests over Nigeria’s economic crisis

Kamala Harris speaking into microphone

Harris campaign says it raised more than 300 million dollars in July

Bryony Page completes her Olympic medal set, adding a gold to her silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

Olympics LIVE: gold rush for Great Britain at the Games

Keir Starmer and Mark Adams go way back

Boxing official at centre of Olympic gender row was Keir Starmer’s best man at his wedding

Jonathan Ross pictured with his wife Jane, next to his Cauldron Barn Farm in Swanage, Dorset

Jonathan Ross in privacy row over 'distressing' plans for 93 homes close to his 16th century Dorset farmhouse
Members of the medical team carry Slovakia's Tamara Potocka during a women's 200-meter individual medley heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Shock as Olympic swimmer, 21, suffers asthma attack and collapses after race as she is carried off on stretcher
Matty Healy in a black suit and sunglasses

The 1975 sued after Matty Healy kiss shut down Malaysian music festival

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit