Rail infrastructure workers set to stage 24-hour strike on Saturday over working practices dispute

By Shannon Cook

The rail infrastructure workers are set to strike on Saturday in a dispute related to working practices.

The RMT Union has confirmed that its members working for Rail for London Infrastructure are set to go on strike on Saturday.

The strike comes as the union stated on X that Rail of London Infrastructure "failed to meet with the union to resolve a raft of serious issues."

The strike will impact infrastructure repairs and maintenance on the Elizabeth Line and is not thought to impact services.

The 24-hour strike reportedly began at 6am.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of RMT, told The Independent: “Our members are taking action because Rail for London Infrastructure has refused to address their legitimate concerns and has point-blank refused to meet with us.

“The company’s arrogance and disregard for its workers’ safety, pay progression and working conditions is completely unacceptable.

“We remain ready to negotiate, but the ball is firmly in the employer’s court. Until they engage meaningfully with the union, our members will continue to fight for their rights and for a safe, fair workplace.”