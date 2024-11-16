Rail infrastructure workers set to stage 24-hour strike on Saturday over working practices dispute

16 November 2024, 12:01

RMT Union said they will strike in a dispute over working practices
RMT Union said they will strike in a dispute over working practices. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The rail infrastructure workers are set to strike on Saturday in a dispute related to working practices.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The RMT Union has confirmed that its members working for Rail for London Infrastructure are set to go on strike on Saturday.

The strike comes as the union stated on X that Rail of London Infrastructure "failed to meet with the union to resolve a raft of serious issues."

The strike will impact infrastructure repairs and maintenance on the Elizabeth Line and is not thought to impact services.

Read more: Tube drivers call off strike after being offered four-day week, pay rise and fewer hours

Read more: Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

The 24-hour strike reportedly began at 6am.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of RMT, told The Independent: “Our members are taking action because Rail for London Infrastructure has refused to address their legitimate concerns and has point-blank refused to meet with us.

“The company’s arrogance and disregard for its workers’ safety, pay progression and working conditions is completely unacceptable.

“We remain ready to negotiate, but the ball is firmly in the employer’s court. Until they engage meaningfully with the union, our members will continue to fight for their rights and for a safe, fair workplace.”

The strike will impact the London Underground Elizabeth Line
The strike will impact the London Underground Elizabeth Line. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jon Kenny passed away aged 66

Tributes pour in as Father Ted star Jon Kenny dies aged 66

Indian firefighters battle a blaze - FILE

Ten newborn babies die as fire erupts in Indian neonatal ward

Some Porsche 718 models are reportedly affected by the fault.

Porsche recalls nearly 1,000 cars amid risk of 'wheels falling off'

Teachers have been left to wash students' uniforms amid 'hygiene poverty' crisis

Teachers forced to wash school students' uniform and install washing machines in schools due to 'hygiene poverty'

Farmers descended on Labour's Welsh conference to protest a rise in inheritance tax.

Farmers descend on Welsh Labour conference to protest Keir Starmer appearance as PM defends budget decisions

Unhealthy food is increasing pressure on the NHS, according to a new report

UK's 'staggering' addiction to 'junk' food 'costs £268bn a year' as pressure mounts on the NHS

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court

'She always wanted my life': Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney ahead of I'm A Celeb launch

Russia launched a wave of missiles strikes at Ukraine overnight.

Russia launches wave of drone strikes at Ukraine as Zelenskyy says Scholz-Putin call opened 'Pandora's box'

Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump names Karoline Leavitt as youngest-ever White House press secretary

Jake Paul beat retired pro Mike Tyson in their fight on Friday.

YouTuber Jake Paul defeats 58-year-old former boxing champ Mike Tyson in Texas clash

Trump's aide Stephen Moore has said the UK should align itself with the US on trade rather than pursuing closer ties with the “socialist model” of the EU

Trump aide urges UK to embrace free market over 'socialist' EU - despite banking boss's call to 'rebuild relations'

The cow was airlifted out of a swimming pool

Udder chaos as pregnant cow lifted to safety by firefighters after falling into swimming pool

All Main Candidates For PM Address CBI Conference

Justin Welby's son breaks silence on former Archbishop of Canterbury's resignation following damning review into abuse

Malcolm X Speaking at Rally

Malcolm X's family files $100m wrongful death lawsuit against CIA, FBI and NYPD over assassination of civil rights icon

x

Baby at centre of legal battle over long-term care dies at Great Ormond Street after judge rules treatment should stop

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill.

House speaker 'strongly' advises against releasing ethics report on Donald Trump's pick for attorney general Matt Gaetz

Latest News

See more Latest News

joelinton nufc

There’s ‘nothing valuable left’: Newcastle star Joelinton makes plea to burglars after latest break-in
Sara Sharif's father has denied her battered body was stripped and jetwashed in the garden as the family fled to Pakistan

Sara Sharif's father denies stripping her dead body naked and jetwashing it in back garden

Davina McCall 'out of surgery' and recovering following 'textbook' procedure following ‘very rare’ brain tumour diagnosis

Davina McCall 'out of surgery' and recovering following 'textbook' procedure after ‘very rare’ brain tumour diagnosis
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor claims woman who said he 'battered and raped' her in hotel room 'moaned with pleasure'
The economy slowed between July and September, growing by just 0.1%, and shrank during September itself

Starmer admits UK's economic performance is 'not good enough' after economy shrinks in September
CCTV captured the moments before the fatal attack

WATCH: Moment before innocent teens are murdered in street machete attack in case of mistaken identity
London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by security staff

London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by 'a member of security staff'
The Government is fully rejecting calls to resentence inmates who are serving now-abolished sentences

Government rejects calls to resentence prisoners with no release date, as campaigners warn ministers have ‘blood on their hands’
The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Metropolitan Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct after accessing of files relating to the case of Sarah Everard.

Met police officer sacked as three guilty of gross misconduct over accessing Sarah Everard murder files

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76
King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News