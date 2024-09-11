Viral breakdancer Raygun named world number one despite zero points and widespread mockery at Olympics

11 September 2024, 10:58

Raygun
Raygun. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Raygun, the breakdancer who went viral because of her poor performance at the Olympics, has been ranked best in the world.

The Australian dancer, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, was previously the top performer and has kept her number one place.

The World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) said that its rankings were based on dancers' best four performances from the past year.

But that does not include the Olympics or two qualifying events, because of what the federation referred to as "limited-athlete quotas."

Raygun, who gained notoriety for her kangaroo dance at the games in Paris this summer, was awarded no points for her routine.

Raygun gained zero points for her performances
Raygun gained zero points for her performances. Picture: Getty

The WDSF said that it wanted to address concerns and provide clarity about its ranking system.

They said in a statement: "Until WDSF ranking events recommence later this year, therefore the world rankings as they currently stand should be interpreted in conjunction with results from recent global breaking competitions for a more accurate reflection of the global competitive landscape".

Raygun soared to number one spot in the world rankings after gaining 1,000 points in the WDSF Oceania Championship in October 2023.

The dancer has said that the stress of her global fame after the Olympics made her want to step back from performing for some time.

She told an Australian television programme: "I don’t think I’ll be competing for a while. Not wanting to be in the spotlight, breaking, competing.

"You know, it was my medicine and then it turned into my source of stress."

Raygun is ranked world number one
Raygun is ranked world number one. Picture: Alamy

Questions were raised about the process which saw Raygun, a 37-year-old academic, qualify for the Olympics, which were the first to feature breakdancing.

And some in Australia have suggested there are better breakdancers in the country, who says she is primarily interested in "the cultural politics of breaking." A petition calling for more transparency on her selection has garnered tens of thousands of signatures.

But Raygun said in a video she released in August that she "worked [her] butt off" to get to the Olympics and took her performance "very seriously".

She added:"I really appreciate the positivity and I am glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives, that is what I had hoped.

"I didn't realise that that would also open the door to so much hate which has frankly been pretty devastating.

"While I went out there and had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave it my all. Truly."

