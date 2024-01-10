Skepta apologises after rapper’s upcoming single artwork draws comparisons to Holocaust

Skepta has apologised for album artwork he released. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Skepta has apologised to fans after artwork for his upcoming single was criticised for ‘evoking the Holocaust’.

The artwork for his new single Gas Me Up (Digilent) depicted a group of men with shaved heads. One of the men had the words ‘Gas Me Up’ written across his head.

‘Gas me up’ is slang for hyping someone up or praising them.

Fans quickly pointed out the parallels between the artwork and the deaths of Jewish people in gas chambers during the Holocaust in World War Two.

Skepta has since taken down the artwork and apologised, as he said the parallels were ‘not my intention’.

He wrote on X: “I’ve been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many and I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward.”

But the rapper later shared a ‘mood board’ which informed the artwork and wider ‘1980s UK story’ for his upcoming album Knife and Fork.

I’ve been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many and I can… — Big Smoke - (@Skepta) January 10, 2024

The collage features images of prison canteens, skinheads and the logo for 2 Tone Records.

Skepta said he had decided to post the imagery after reflecting on the backlash of the initial artwork.

He wrote: “I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention.

“But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it.”

The rapper announced the upcoming album on New Year’s Day - it will be his first album in five years. It’s also set to be released alongside a short film he co-directed with Dwight Okechukwu.

He wrote in the announcement: “It's been years since I dropped my last album and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus.

“I've seen the messages, tweets and TikToks, I'm truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world even in my absence.”

The album’s first single Gas Me Up is still set to be released on January 26.