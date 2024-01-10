Designated Survivor and X-Men star Adan Canto dies aged 42 after secret cancer battle

Adan Canto. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Designated Survivor and X-Men star Adan Canto has died aged 42 after a secret cancer battle.

The actor transitioned to Hollywood after a successful music career in Mexico.

He was best known for his role as Vice President-elect Aaron Shore is Designated Survivor.

Canto also appeared as Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past and played Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in Narcos.

Most recently, he had starred in the TV series The Cleaning Lady.

Canto's reps said in a statement: "Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever.

"He will be greatly missed by so many."

Canto in X-Men. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured in for the star, with Fox and WBTV - the network and studio behind The Cleaning Lady - saying in a statement: "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago.

"Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.

"This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Kiefer Sutherland, who starred alongside Canto in Designated Survivor, said: “It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto.

“He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed.

"I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."

LaMonica Garrett, from Designated Survivor, said: “As great of an actor as Adan was, he was an even better human being, father, husband, and friend. Exuded both confidence and humility effortlessly. As stand up as they come. Sad day. You, your wife and children will be in my prayers brother… RIP friend…."

Maggie Q, who also appeared in the show, said: “You are the level of person that Hollywood didn’t even deserve. Kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit- total dedication to your family, and ALWAYS doing the right thing."

She continued: "No one had your moral compass nor did they even come close.

"I don’t understand this. Anyone who knew you was a lucky one. That’s all I do know."