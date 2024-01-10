Designated Survivor and X-Men star Adan Canto dies aged 42 after secret cancer battle

10 January 2024, 00:38

Adan Canto
Adan Canto. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Designated Survivor and X-Men star Adan Canto has died aged 42 after a secret cancer battle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actor transitioned to Hollywood after a successful music career in Mexico.

He was best known for his role as Vice President-elect Aaron Shore is Designated Survivor.

Canto also appeared as Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past and played Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in Narcos.

Most recently, he had starred in the TV series The Cleaning Lady.

Canto's reps said in a statement: "Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever.

"He will be greatly missed by so many."

Read more: Baywatch star reveals shock breast cancer diagnosis after mistaking symptoms for menopause

Read more: James Morrison 'cancels all work commitments and new music' after wife Gill Catchpole's sudden death

Canto in X-Men
Canto in X-Men. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured in for the star, with Fox and WBTV - the network and studio behind The Cleaning Lady - saying in a statement: "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago.

"Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.

"This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Kiefer Sutherland, who starred alongside Canto in Designated Survivor, said: “It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto.

“He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed.

"I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."

LaMonica Garrett, from Designated Survivor, said: “As great of an actor as Adan was, he was an even better human being, father, husband, and friend. Exuded both confidence and humility effortlessly. As stand up as they come. Sad day. You, your wife and children will be in my prayers brother… RIP friend…."

Maggie Q, who also appeared in the show, said: “You are the level of person that Hollywood didn’t even deserve. Kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit- total dedication to your family, and ALWAYS doing the right thing."

She continued: "No one had your moral compass nor did they even come close.

"I don’t understand this. Anyone who knew you was a lucky one. That’s all I do know."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Downing Street welcome Paula Vennells decision to hand back CBE amid Horizon scandal

Calls for Paula Vennells to return Post Office bonuses as IT expert behind software demands immunity

Moon Landing

Moon landing attempt abandoned after spacecraft hit by fuel leak

Ecuador State of Emergency

Gunmen held after breaking into live TV studio amid Ecuador ‘internal conflict’

Rebel Tory MPs have united in a fresh bid to ‘toughen up’ the Rwanda Bill

Rebel Tory MPs unite in fresh bid to 'toughen up' Rwanda law by ignoring foreign courts and closing 'loopholes'

Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Polish police arrest two convicted politicians who took refuge with president

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Baywatch star reveals shock breast cancer diagnosis after mistaking symptoms for menopause

Donald Trump speaks to the media at a Washington hotel

Donald Trump in court as judges express scepticism over immunity claims

Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken urges Israel to engage with region on plans for post-war Gaza

Winter Weather Florida

Sprawling storm wallops US with tornado reports, damage and heavy snow

Synagogue Tunnel Arrests

Secret tunnel in US synagogue leads to brawl between police and worshippers

Ecuadorean television station TC

Armed men storm live TV show in Ecuador day after state of emergency announced

Paula Vennells

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells was 'shortlisted to be Bishop of London'

Lloyd Austin

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin was treated for prostate cancer

Mark Regev said civilian casualties were a 'tragedy of war'

Accidental civilian deaths are 'tragedy of war' not crime, Israel spokesman says, with Palestine to be 'less than a state'
NASA Moon Missions

More delays for Nasa attempts to put astronauts on the moon

Paul Mackenzie

Kenyan court warns prosecutors to charge doomsday cult leader within two weeks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny ‘put in punishment cell’ in Arctic prison colony

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Ex-gang leader charged over killing of Tupac Shakur can serve house arrest

Peter Capaldi speaks to Andrew Marr

'It's beyond a joke': Peter Capaldi against Thick Of It reboot as it would trivialise 'profound' issues in politics
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda

Polish leader gives refuge to convicted politicians as police bid to arrest them

Ed Davey has refused to hand back his knighthood

Sir Ed Davey refuses to hand back knighthood, despite serving as postal affairs minister during Horizon scandal
Spain Plastic Pollution

Spain probes contamination of beaches after plastic pellets spilled from ship

Donald Trump, seated right, listening in court

Donald Trump returns to court as judges hear arguments on immunity

Api Ratuniyarawa, 37, was charged hours before a match he was due to play against Wales

Married Fiji international rugby star jailed for nearly three years after sexually assaulting three teenagers
Imran Khan

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan and his wife indicted in corruption case

Ecuador State of Emergency

Violence sweeps across Ecuador after gang leader Macias ‘escapes from prison’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit