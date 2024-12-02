Who did your team draw in the FA Cup 3rd round?

The FA cup third round ties are set to take place in January. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Holders Manchester United have been pit against 14-time winners Arsenal in the standout match of the FA Cup third round draw.

Loading audio...

Tamworth, who are one of only two non-league sides left in the competition, have been drawn a mouth-watering home tie against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Dagenham & Redbridge, who are the other non-league side to make it to the third round, have been drawn an away clash against Millwall.

It was a favourable draw for Premier League leaders Liverpool who have a home tie against Accrington Stanley while reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been given a home fixture against Salford City.

The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 11 January.

Manchester United will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. Picture: Alamy

The full FA Cup third round draw: