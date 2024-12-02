Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Who did your team draw in the FA Cup 3rd round?
2 December 2024, 19:48
Holders Manchester United have been pit against 14-time winners Arsenal in the standout match of the FA Cup third round draw.
Tamworth, who are one of only two non-league sides left in the competition, have been drawn a mouth-watering home tie against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Meanwhile, Dagenham & Redbridge, who are the other non-league side to make it to the third round, have been drawn an away clash against Millwall.
It was a favourable draw for Premier League leaders Liverpool who have a home tie against Accrington Stanley while reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been given a home fixture against Salford City.
The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 11 January.
The full FA Cup third round draw:
- Newcastle vs Bromley
- Everton vs Peterborough United
- Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth
- Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
- Leeds United vs Harrogate Town
- Chelsea vs Morecambe
- Middlesbrough vs Blackburn
- Bournemouth vs West Brom
- Mansfield vs Wigan
- Tamworth vs Tottenham
- Manchester City vs Salford City
- Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
- Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley
- Bristol City vs Wolves
- Preston vs Charlton
- Exeter vs Oxford United
- Leyton Orient vs Derby County
- Reading vs Burnley
- Aston Villa vs West Ham
- Norwich City vs Brighton
- Arsenal vs Manchester United
- Southampton vs Swansea City