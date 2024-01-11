Zac Goldsmith banned from driving after being caught speeding four times in London in less than four months

By Kit Heren

Former environment minister Zac Goldsmith has been banned from driving after being caught speeding four times in London in less than four months.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lord Goldsmith pleaded guilty the four incidents at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The driving offences took place between late April and early August last year. He was banned until mid-March.

The Conservative peer's four offences were:

Driving along the Chelsea Embankment at 29mph in a 20mph zone on April 27

Speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A316 in Twickenham on May 31

Driving at 28mph on the Bayswater Road - which has a 20mph limit - on July 18

Going at 47mph on the A316 again on August 3

Read more: Sunak hits back: Zac Goldsmith quit govt after 'failing to apologise for undermining Privileges Committee', PM says

Read more: Zac Goldsmith brands XR 'bullies' in row over 11-year-old activist confronting him at Cop27

Lord Goldsmith, who served as a junior environment minister from September 2022-June 2023, also faces three other driving offences, including one in Somerset.

The former Conservative candidate for London mayor was driving a hybrid electric Volkswagen Golf at the time of the offences in the capital.

District Judge Nina Tempia imposed an interim disqualification, banning Lord Goldsmith from driving until his sentencing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 18.

Lord Goldsmith, who did not attend the hearing, resigned from government last summer, sparking a war of words with Rishi Sunak.

James O'Brien on Zac Goldsmith's resignation

He said that he quit because of the Prime Minister's show of "apathy towards the environment".

But Mr Sunak hit back, claiming that Lord Goldsmith stepped down after failing to apologise for undermining the Privileges Committee in connection with its investigation into Boris Johnson's Partygate conduct.