Zac Goldsmith banned from driving after being caught speeding four times in London in less than four months

11 January 2024, 15:37

Zac Goldsmith
Zac Goldsmith. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Former environment minister Zac Goldsmith has been banned from driving after being caught speeding four times in London in less than four months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Goldsmith pleaded guilty the four incidents at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The driving offences took place between late April and early August last year. He was banned until mid-March.

The Conservative peer's four offences were:

  • Driving along the Chelsea Embankment at 29mph in a 20mph zone on April 27
  • Speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A316 in Twickenham on May 31
  • Driving at 28mph on the Bayswater Road - which has a 20mph limit - on July 18
  • Going at 47mph on the A316 again on August 3

Read more: Sunak hits back: Zac Goldsmith quit govt after 'failing to apologise for undermining Privileges Committee', PM says

Read more: Zac Goldsmith brands XR 'bullies' in row over 11-year-old activist confronting him at Cop27

Zac Goldsmith
Zac Goldsmith. Picture: Alamy

Lord Goldsmith, who served as a junior environment minister from September 2022-June 2023, also faces three other driving offences, including one in Somerset.

The former Conservative candidate for London mayor was driving a hybrid electric Volkswagen Golf at the time of the offences in the capital.

District Judge Nina Tempia imposed an interim disqualification, banning Lord Goldsmith from driving until his sentencing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 18.

Lord Goldsmith, who did not attend the hearing, resigned from government last summer, sparking a war of words with Rishi Sunak.

James O'Brien on Zac Goldsmith's resignation

He said that he quit because of the Prime Minister's show of "apathy towards the environment".

But Mr Sunak hit back, claiming that Lord Goldsmith stepped down after failing to apologise for undermining the Privileges Committee in connection with its investigation into Boris Johnson's Partygate conduct.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former US president Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organisation civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhat

Donald Trump in court for closing arguments in civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump arrives for closing arguments at New York Supreme Court

Judge in Donald Trump fraud trial faces bomb threat at home, as former president blasts 'terrible witch hunt'

Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE

Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE

The note as in Iorwerth Avenue, Aberystwyth.

Police investigate poison pen letter telling Birmingham family to take ‘vomit-inducing’ accent ‘back to Brummyland’

Geroge Michael will be able to see the late star return to the stage once again, almost a decade after his death, as a hologram following the success of ABBA Voyage

George Michael to return to stage as hologram, almost a decade after his death, following success of ABBA Voyage

Exclusive
Agnes Donaldson's Yorkshire Terrier Milly was killed by an XL Bully

'My wrist was broken by an XL Bully that also killed my dog - but I don't support the ban in Scotland'

The Microsoft logo

Microsoft lets cloud users keep personal data in Europe to ease privacy fears

Police have four main clues in their search for missing Lucy Charles.

Four main clues in desperate search for missing Lucy Charles, 39, after she vanished three weeks ago

Peter Bone

Wellingborough by-election date revealed after former Tory MP Peter Bone ousted following sexual misconduct probe

Wes Streeting has defended Labour's toothbrush training for children

'What's the alternative, let kids' teeth rot?' Streeting blasts 'nanny state' critics over Labour's toothbrush training

Donald Trump

Trump civil trial heads to closing arguments after bomb threat at judge’s home

Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran

Iranian navy seizes oil tanker near Oman day after US and UK warships shot down Houthi rebels' rockets

The hole that pensioner João dug

Pensioner dies after falling into 130ft hole he dug into floor because 'a spirit revealed that gold was buried down there'
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven-Göran Eriksson will 'appreciate every day' and is happy just to wake up at morning after terminal cancer diagnosis

The British Government takes steps to ban the XL Bully breed after a number of fatal attacks

XL Bully dogs to be banned in Scotland after influx of breed across the northern border

Stephen Bradshaw is giving evidence to the inquiry

Post Office 'acted like mafia', Horizon IT inquiry hears, as investigator admits not being 'technically minded'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The university said it is in response to 'financial challenges'.

Russell Group university lowers entry requirements for overseas students in response to ‘financial challenges’
Russia Crackdown

Pro-war Russian political activist ‘questioned over terrorism offences’

Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran

Masked gunmen storm oil tanker off Oman day after US and UK warships shot down Houthi rebels' rockets
The Met Office has revealed fresh snow maps for next week

Met Office snow maps reveal exact dates and locations Arctic blast will hit as temperatures plummet to -11C
Estonia’s President Alar Karis, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Tallinn, Estonia, on Thursday

Zelensky rules out ceasefire with Russia – saying Moscow would use it to rearm

People stand outside their offices after an earthquake was felt in Islamabad

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan

Stephen Bradshaw said all investigations were 'done correctly'

Post Office investigator says he ‘wasn’t told’ by bosses that anything was wrong with Horizon system
Wounded Palestinians run into Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, moments after an Israeli strike hit a building next to it on Wednesday

South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Marlene Engelhorn is planning to redistribute her wealth of £21.5m.

Millionaire heiress seeks 50 strangers to help her give away £21.5m she inherited

The electric bus caught fire this morning in Wimbledon

'Critical incident' declared as electric bus bursts into flames in Wimbledon

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit