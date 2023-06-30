Zac Goldsmith quits government accusing Rishi Sunak of 'apathy' over the environment

30 June 2023, 09:13 | Updated: 30 June 2023, 09:27

Lord Goldsmith accused the government of abandoning environmental commitments
Lord Goldsmith accused the government of abandoning environmental commitments. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Environment minister and Boris Johnson ally Lord Zac Goldsmith has resigned from government, accusing Rishi Sunak of showing "apathy towards the environment".

It comes a day after Lord Goldsmith was accused of undermining the Privileges Committees investigation into Mr Johnson, which ruled the former prime minister deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

But at the centre of Lord Goldsith's resignation letter is the government's "apathy" over climate change.

In his letter, Lord Goldsmith cited the government's decision to ditch an animal welfare bill, as well as the abandonment of the pledge to spend £11.6bn of UK aid on climate and environment.

In doing so, he personally criticised Mr Sunak for being "simply uninterested".

"The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our prime minister, are simply uninterested," he wrote.

"That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis."

Lord Zac Goldsmith, Minister for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment
Lord Zac Goldsmith, former minister for overseas territories, Commonwealth, energy, climate and environment. Picture: Getty

Read More: Boris Johnson allies Dorries and Rees-Mogg accused of 'disturbing' campaign to 'undermine' Partygate probe

Starting his two-page resignation letter, Lord Goldsmith wrote: "The past four years have been an exhilarating experience for me, and I will forever be grateful that I was put in a position where I could do more for the environment than I thought possible in a lifetime.

"I'm proud that in recent years the UK has played a critical, indeed defining role - leading powerful coalitions of ambition and securing world-changing commitments over a very wide range of environmental issues."

"I will never understand how, with all the knowledge we now have about our fundamental reliance on the natural world and the speed with which we are destroying it, anyone can be uninterested," he went on.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

He concluded the letter: "It has been a privilege to be able to work with so many talented people in government, in particular my Private Office, and to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember.

"But this government's apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes continuing in my current role untenable.

"With great reluctance I am therefore stepping down as a Minister in order to focus my energy where it can be more useful."

Read More: Rishi Sunak to recruit 300,000 new doctors and nurses in biggest shake up in NHS history

Lord Goldsmith, alongside Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel, were heavily criticised for 'undermining procedures of the House of Commons" by criticising its inquiry into Mr Johnson.

The Privileges Committee described comments by senior MPs as an “unprecedented and co-ordinated” campaign to undermine the privileges committee.

Members of the committee faced attacks from those close to Boris Johnson in a bid to "prevent them" from doing their duty”, the report that found Johnson misled parliament said on Thursday.

"Those Members did not choose to engage through any proper process such as the submission of letters or evidence to our inquiry, but by attacking the members of the committee, in order to influence their judgment," the new report said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Looters ransacked the Nike store in Paris.

Moment flagship Nike store in central Paris is ransacked by looters as wave of rioting sweeps France

Vladimir Putin has been "somewhat weakened" by an attempted coup in Russia

Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin is 'somewhat weakened' by aborted mutiny

Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal

The prankster nearly plummets off the cliff edge

Daredevil prankster nearly falls to his death as he slips after jumping over canyon barrier

Kristina Baikova, 28, died in a fall from her apartment in Moscow

VP of Russian bank Kristina Baikova, 28, falls to her death from window of Moscow apartment

It comes after 'human remains' were found within the wreckage

Bodies of Titan sub victims unlikely to be found as deep sea dive firm 'completes off-shore operations'

Rioting and looting has spread across France and into Belgium after police shot dead a teenage driver in Paris

Violence and looting spreads across France after police ‘execution’ of teenager - as Macron parties with Elton

The new RAF chief Sir Richard Knighton has apologised

RAF illegally discriminated against white males in bid to boost diversity, inquiry finds

A third night of unrest has hit France.

Officer who shot French-Algerian teenager, 17, charged with homicide and apologises to family as riots rage on

The store only reopened in April this year.

Tiffany & Co flagship store runs ablaze just months after launch of $500m renovations

Rishi Sunak is to launch the plans on Friday.

Rishi Sunak to recruit 300,000 new doctors and nurses in biggest shake up in NHS history

Travis Scott

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges over Astroworld crowd surge – lawyer

Cars burn after a march for Nahel in Nanterre

Thousands of police deployed across France as clashes continue after shooting

The federal courthouse in New York

Three charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public

Sadiq Khan was grilled at LBC's State of London debate

'Failure would be doing nothing': Sadiq Khan heckled and applauded as he defends controversial Ulez scheme

Greta Thunberg

Zelensky meets Thunberg and others to address war’s effect on Ukraine’s ecology

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carmelle was reported as missing on Sunday.

Girl, 13, from Yorkshire who ‘vanished’ from London party found ‘safe and well’

Google office

Google to remove news links in Canada over online news law

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child.

‘It’s never too late to become a mother’: Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child

Stockton Rush reportedly used expired carbon fiber on the sub.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush boasted of ‘expired’ materials used to build sub, passenger who almost joined says
Benjamin Mendy claims to have slept with 10,000 women

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy claims he's 'slept with 10,000 women', as rape re-trial begins
Tiffany’s flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue

Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York’s famous Tiffany store

Sadiq Khan is being grilled by Londoners

State of London as it happened: Sadiq Khan heckled and applauded over Ulez as Mayor quizzed on transport and policing
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles
OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite last week's fatal implosion

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five
The tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum lives in Britain

Tourist caught carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the wall of Colosseum lives in Britain, Italian police say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts
Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms
Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire

Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis
Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'
Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit