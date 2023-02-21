'This is a rules based society': Caller slams 'entitled parent' who asked passenger to swap seats with her kid

21 February 2023, 12:27

By Heather Nicholls

This caller said a woman was 'right' to make a child move seats on a plane.

In a debate with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC about whether a 22-year-old solo traveler was right to ask a child to move from the window seat she had booked on a plane, Richard in Wilmslow said that the woman was "absolutely right."

The child's Father suggested that the woman should sit in the aisle seat instead.

The 22-year-old passenger phoned her Father who said: 'I've paid for that seat, it is not a free seat, you make sure you get it.'

She then had to deal with some snide remarks from the child's father.

The caller revealed: "I had exactly the same situation after I came out of hospital with a resurfaced hip and I was on crutches on a flight from Glasgow, booked a seat with extra leg room because of my condition."

Nick suggested that this situation is different stating: "this is a healthy 22-year-old girl."

Richard said: "So what, the problem is the entitled parent who thinks he can override rules based society."

The caller added: "this is about living in a rules-based society."

