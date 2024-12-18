Blanket compensation for Waspi women isn’t justice—It’s a bill for the next generation

18 December 2024, 14:49 | Updated: 18 December 2024, 14:53

Blanket compensation for WASPI women isn’t justice—It’s a bill for the next generation.
Blanket compensation for WASPI women isn’t justice—It’s a bill for the next generation. Picture: Alamy

By Dom Trendall

I have a great deal of sympathy for the women affected by changes to the state pension age, many feel blindsided by reforms that weren’t effectively communicated.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But while their frustration is understandable, the underlying principle of state pension equality between genders is undeniably correct - and this was legislated on nearly 30 years ago.

Compensating the WASPI women comes with a staggering price tag, one that today’s workforce would be left to pay. These are the same people already grappling with the reality of working longer to secure their own retirement.

This isn’t just a matter of gender equality; it’s a test of intergenerational fairness. Saddling younger workers with the bill for blanket compensation risks fuelling further resentment and shaking the very foundations of trust in our pension system.

Labour’s position on this issue has also been misrepresented. Yes, the party supported compensation in 2019, but that was then. By the 2024 election, the pledge had been dropped - before the campaign, not afterwards.

It wasn’t a betrayal; it was a recognition that public finances are strained and priorities must shift. Any suggestion that this was a post-election “con” is simply incorrect.

The loudest critics of the government’s decision, however, come from a party with a rather selective memory. The Liberal Democrats, who now decry the lack of compensation, were in government when the pension age changes were accelerated in 2011.

They were part of a government that defended these decisions at the time, fully aware of their implications. If they were in power today, they’d almost certainly be defending this policy with the same conviction they now feign in opposing it.

The WASPI women deserve empathy, and efforts should be made to ensure such communication failures never happen again. Any of them experiencing real hardship deserve support, regardless of criticisms that have been insensitively levied at them about financial planning. This is different to blanket compensation.

Tough decisions are rarely popular, but fairness must come first - not just for today’s workforce but for future generations. On this issue, the government has made the right call.

________________

Dom Trendall is a trade unionist with a professional background in public policy.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Nick Ferrari reflects on his visit to Estonia

The bravery of our troops is unquestionable, but we must boost defence spending, writes Nick Ferrari

9 hours ago

I have always been against the death penalty but the case of Sara Sharif makes me question that view

I have always been against the death penalty but the case of Sara Sharif makes me question that view

1 day ago

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

Alleged Chinese spy case points to Xi Jinping's long-term strategy

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nasen Saadi murdered Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach attempted to murder her wife Leanne Miles

Criminology student found guilty of murdering personal trainer in 'random attack' on Bournemouth beach

Thomas Johnson was seen inhaling laughing gas whilst driving the vehicle shortly before crashing, killing three teenagers

Moment teen driver inhales laughing gas behind the wheel as he is jailed for nine years for killing three friends in crash
A court artist drawing of Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing by video-link from Belmarsh prison

Man, 18, denies murders of three girls at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Janice Joostema had her bag stolen on Oxford Street.

Moment influencer has £10,000 Hermes Birkin bag stolen from Oxford Street changing room

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

Pope Francis visited Iraq in 2021.

Pope Francis reveals British spies foiled ISIS suicide bomb plot targeting leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans

Children as young as 10 identified in terror plots as police reveal three late-stage attacks stopped
Muslim chaplain targeted in summer riots praises police after report reveals 'gaps in intelligence' contributed to disorder

Muslim chaplain targeted in summer riots praises police after report reveals 'gaps in intelligence' contributed to disorder
Ottavia Piana was finally rescued from the cave after being trapped for 75 hours

Injured explorer trapped in Italian cave for over three days finally rescued

Labour MP seeks to block Elon Musk "gaming the system" over controversial rumoured $100 million donation to Reform UK.

Labour MP seeks to block Elon Musk "gaming the system" over controversial rumoured $100 million donation to Reform UK
James' crewmate was taken to hospital after the incident.

WATCH: Shocking moment patient spits in the face of paramedic trying to treat them

Two groups were in an altercation at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park

Man injured in chemical attack at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland as three arrested

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, before departing on their space mission.

Astronauts stranded in space face further setback as SpaceX delays ISS rescue mission

Martyn Crofts appears on Britain's Got Talent with his act 'The Pan Man'.

Body found in hunt for missing Britain's Got Talent contestant

Russia arrests suspect following death of Russian general in Moscow e-scooter attack

Russia arrests 29-year-old suspect following death of Russian general in Moscow e-scooter attack
Rich Iles from Winterbourne Down was raising money for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, when his money box was stolen from outside of the family home.

“Heartbroken” father of three fundraising for war heroes, with over 200,000 lights on his home, has money stolen