I've witnessed the invaluable work psychiatrists do, that's why I'm backing #ChoosePsychiatry

15 October 2024, 16:25 | Updated: 15 October 2024, 16:28

Jo Brand has backed the #Choose Psychiatry campaign
Jo Brand has backed the #Choose Psychiatry campaign. Picture: Alamy

By Jo Brand

During my time as a mental health nurse, I witnessed the invaluable contribution psychiatrists make to improving and maintaining mental health and I believe that their role is essential to the mental wellbeing of the community.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Covid dealt a severe blow to the emotional stability of many people’s lives, particularly younger people, many of whom are still seriously affected by the long-term emotional fallout.

The number of people requiring treatment is increasing each year and there is little evidence this need will decrease in the near future.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists has stated that last year, an estimated 1.6 million people referred to community-based services were still waiting to be treated.

This is a deplorable situation and points to the increasingly vital role psychiatrists play in the health of the nation.

For that reason, I’m wholeheartedly supporting @ChoosePsychiatry, as I have personally observed the positive impact. Psychiatrists have played a huge part in radically transforming the way mental health conditions are treated, enabling thousands of service users to live fulfilling lives in their communities.

For this reason, I believe it’s really essential to see more psychiatrists coming into the profession.

@ChoosePsychiatry will run until the end of November and aims to increase the number of medical students choosing psychiatry as a career.

However it is not just a question of recruiting more psychiatrists, but encouraging them to complete their training and thereby ensuring that the passage through to becoming a consultant is protected, thus stabilising the future effectiveness of mental health care.

A career in psychiatry offers fascinating and rewarding long-term opportunities.

It is one of the few medical specialities that genuinely treats the whole individual by addressing both their mental physical and social health care needs.

There are many specialities to choose from covering every period of life from childhood through to old age with ever-expanding areas like addictions, eating disorders and forensic psychiatry.

Don’t believe the cliches, find out for yourselves what is on offer. As someone who worked in mental health for ten or so years, (albeit, a while ago now), I would wholeheartedly encourage medical students to at least consider exploring the opportunities on offer in this very rewarding area of health care.

