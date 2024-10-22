Exclusive

'We need to show the Conservatives have changed': Suella Braverman endorses Robert Jenrick for Tory leader

22 October 2024, 08:53 | Updated: 22 October 2024, 09:36

'We need to show the Conservatives have changed': Suella Braverman endorses Robert Jenrick for Tory leader. Picture: Alamy
By Suella Braverman

After such a devastating defeat, the Conservative Party needs to look itself in the mirror and be honest.

While we were blown off course by the pandemic and the energy crisis, we didn’t do enough to deliver what we promised the public in 2019. And we paid the price.

If we are to rebuild as a party, and slowly regain the public’s trust, we need to change.

We need to restore our reputation for sound financial management of the economy and for public sector reform.

But, above all else, we need to get serious on immigration. Our failure to control immigration was the single biggest reason we lost the election.

It led to millions of our voters leaving us and going to Reform. If we can’t win them back, the right will remain divided and we will remain in opposition.

When I came into the Home Office I had a clear plan to solve this problem. Sadly, I was not always listened to.

If we are ever to restore voters' trust we need to be honest about our failings and show the country we have changed.

Platitudes are no longer enough. The public has heard it all before. We have claimed, at different times, that ‘Brexit means Brexit’ or that we would do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop the boats, only to leave voters feeling betrayed.

The lack of clarity meant that, further down the line, we didn't have the clear solutions we needed.

We can't make that mistake again.

Now, we must have unequivocal positions and a leader with credibility on this issue.

On legal migration, that means a legally binding cap on visas, so we can guarantee numbers fall.

And on illegal migration that means leaving the ECHR so we can stop the boats and remove dangerous foreign criminals.

Believe me, reform of the Convention is a fantasy. It requires agreement from 46 countries and there is no desire for change.

I have known Robert a long time and I worked closely with him at the Home Office to deliver the immigration system today. I saw how the Home Office informed his views. I know he gets it.

He has a clear plan today, not a promise of one tomorrow.

That’s why I am backing him to be leader of our party.

________________

Suella Braverman is the Conservative Member of Parliament for Fareham and Waterlooville.

