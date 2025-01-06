Is it realistic for us all to quickly switch to this new way of booking appointments?

6 January 2025, 18:45

Dr Mohammad Al-Ubaydli is founder and CEO of Patients Know Best
Dr Mohammad Al-Ubaydli is founder and CEO of Patients Know Best. Picture: Patients Know Best

By Mohammad Al-Ubaydli

The government is on-track for patients to change or cancel their hospital appointments – 85% of hospitals in England will have this by March.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This enhances the existing GP appointment booking and GP medical records in the NHS App.

NHS England’s approach ensures that there is a clear offering for patients - just go to the App and everything that the NHS has bought is available through it. 

This then enables NHS England to assemble the best solutions from the private sector, scaling the solutions that work. 

This is better than many other countries which we compared in our book, Personal Health Records for Governments (www.phr4gov.org).

Many have gone the route of the Danish government building an app in-house that has limited features and future.

At the other extreme, the US government builds nothing, leading to fragmentation and confusion for the US consumer.

England’s way enables experimentation with technology companies and scale with the NHS’s buying power. Recent announcements also included providing patients with their test results from hospitals.

This technology is already working, with hospitals in North London showing over two million test results in the NHS App every week.

Switching this on universally requires six months of lead time for each hospital to configure the correct clinical protocol with many hospitals already enabled or on track to do so.

So it’s doable quickly, and in parallel, for national equity.

In Sussex, releasing test results to patients with prostate cancer reduced follow up hospital appointments.

Test results reduced 75% of hospital appointments for skin disease patients in Swansea Bay.

Offering a choice of hospitals requires new work. The NHS App must show the choices, including explaining the difference between these hospitals.

The hospitals must make the differences transparent, and their IT systems must cope with the choice. No private hospital has yet integrated with the NHS App.

More critical than the appointment administration is the medical record moving with the patient across all the hospitals.

This reduces costs for the hospital (avoiding reordering test results) and increases safety for the patient (showing current diagnoses and medications). And the data must move back from the hospital with the patient.

Digital is a key solution for the NHS’s capacity problems as it is lower cost and faster speed to deploy.

It gives the government time and cash for the higher cost longer-term solutions that are also necessary in its 10-year plan.

________________

Mohammad Al-Ubaydli is the Founder and CEO of digital health app Patients Know Best

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Elon Musk

Should Elon Musk butt out of UK politics?

1 hour ago

Alcohol-free drinks are available

Dry January: Why do people hate something that just makes us healthier?

4 hours ago

Dry January is unpatriotic. Here’s why

Dry January is unpatriotic. Here’s why

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Body of man recovered from UK floodwaters - as police appeal to identify him

Donald Trump's election victory formally certified by Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris formally certifies Donald Trump's election victory

RuPaul has paid tribute to the Vivienne

RuPaul breaks silence in emotional tribute to The Vivienne as Drag Race star dies aged 32

Keven Appo

Rugby star flees the country after being charged with rape

Exclusive
Elon Musk's dad has urged for people to ignore him

'Just don't listen to him': Elon Musk's dad urges public to ignore son amid escalating grooming gangs row

Linda De Sousa Abreu has been jailed for 15 months.

Married prison officer jailed for 15 months after being filmed having sex with inmate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jess Phillips speaks at the Labour Party Conference in 2023

Man charged with sending malicious communications to Labour's Jess Phillips

Andrew McIntyre has been jailed.

Instigator of Southport riots jailed for seven-and-a-half years after starting 'sinister' group chat
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

'I am a fighter but I quit': Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada's PM following cabinet revolt
John Swinney has warned against the "glib populism" of Elon Musk.

Pass Scottish budget to thwart 'populist' Musk, urges Swinney

EFrench President

Emmanuel Macron slams Elon Musk for 'directly intervening' in elections across the globe

Which? has revealed the cheapest supermarket in the UK.

Britain's cheapest supermarket of 2024 revealed

A major incident has been declared by the fire service in Leicestershire

Second region declares major incident after children stranded in flood-hit school

Bianca Perea was diagnosed with the most advanced kind of bowel cancer in November 2021

Woman cancer-free after UK's first liver transplant for advanced bowel cancer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered his first major speech of 2025 sat a hospital in Surrey

Starmer unveils plans to reform NHS as he pledges to slash waiting times

Keir Starmer has blasted Elon Musk as "desperate" after he attacked Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Keir Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'