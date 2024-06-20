‘We get knocked down, but we get up again’, says the refugee sector this World Refugee Day

20 June 2024, 14:03

‘We get knocked down, but we get up again’, says the refugee sector this World Refugee Day
‘We get knocked down, but we get up again’, says the refugee sector this World Refugee Day. Picture: LBC
  • Dr Wanda Wyporska is the CEO of Safe Passage International
Dr  Wanda Wyporska

By Dr  Wanda Wyporska

Today isn’t only about England playing in the Euros, it’s also World Refugee Day, and it seems right for these two parts of my life to meet at this moment. Both can highlight integrity, community, equity and fair play.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’ve always loved how football has the power to bridge divides and bring people together. It is also a rollercoaster of ups and down - wins and losses - and football fans know the feeling of brushing themselves off and getting up again to face the next game,  in solidarity and support for their team.

That’s why I’m proud to have joined Together With Refugees’ ‘Team Fair Begins Here’ today, along with those of us who work with refugees, people who have been through the asylum system here themselves and celebrity supporters to call for a reset of the asylum system, which includes dignity.

As the daughter of the Windrush generation and the granddaughter of a Polish refugee, I’m honoured to be part of this team – standing together to call for fairness and integrity. These values are lacking in the UK’s broken asylum, which has become increasingly cruel, chaotic and costly. 

These policies aren’t working for anyone - refugees or local communities.  Yet we know people across the UK go the extra mile to welcome refugees – opening their homes, volunteering, speaking up and donating. And refugees want to build new lives here, contribute to the economy as friends, neighbours and colleagues.

Team Fair Begins Here has come together to say we've had enough of the current mess - we demand a better way. We want the next Government to commit to a fair new plan for refugees that:

  • Ensures protection for people fleeing war and persecution by upholding the UK’s commitment under international law to the right to claim asylum and by scrapping the Rwanda scheme.
  • Provides a proper strategy for welcoming refugees by ensuring fair, rapid decisions on their application for asylum, and the chance to rebuild their lives through settling in a community, being allowed to work and the opportunity to learn English.
  • Forges stronger global cooperation to tackle the root causes that force people to flee their homes and provides positive solutions when they do, including safe routes to prevent more loss of life on dangerous journeys to safety.

I’m glad to be standing in this team with other sector leaders from Choose Love, Refugee Council, Refugee Action and many more. 

I’m proud to stand with refugee leaders including TV personality Big Zuu who grew up in the asylum system after his mother had to flee Sierra Leone, as well as celebrities like Succession actor Brian Cox, Hayley Attwell, Joanna Lumley, Juliet Stevenson and Martins Imhangbe.

Some of us are getting together for a kickabout outside the Houses of Parliament today and to sing along to football classic ‘Tubthumping’ by Chumbawamba - the one that goes ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again’. 

It seems an appropriate anthem for refugee issues, as well as football because we have been knocked down many times over the last few years. This World Refugee Day, we get up again - and continue to call for something better, something compassionate and, of course, something fair.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

19 hours ago

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

1 day ago

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 month ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Farah El Kadhi

Influencer Farah El Kadhi dies aged 36 after 'suffering heart attack on yacht holiday in Malta'
Sir Ian McKellen will not re-appear in West End play as veteran actor, 85, gives health update after falling from stage

Sir Ian McKellen will not re-appear in West End play as veteran actor, 85, gives health update after falling from stage
Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Last person to speak to missing Jay Slater claims he has been kidnapped and ‘something sinister is going on’
Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrested for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

Serbia threatens to quit Euros over Croatia and Albania fans' 'kill the Serbs' chanting - throwing England's group into chaos

Serbia threatens to quit Euros over Croatia and Albania fans' 'kill the Serbs' chants - throwing England's group into chaos
Nigel Farage described Just Stop Oil's latest stunt as 'appalling'

'Akin to domestic terrorism': Farage slams Just Stop Oil's latest 'appalling' stunts after Taylor Swift's jet targeted
Jennifer Kowalski and Cole Macdonald

Revealed: Eco-activists who targeted Taylor Swift's jet unmasked as ex-civil servant and Palestine protester
Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Jay Slater, missing Brit in Tenerife, rang friend to say he'd 'cut his leg on cactus' and 'didn't know where he was'
German police

'Isis terrorist sleeper agent' arrested in Germany near Euro 2024 host city

Laura Saunders, the Conservative candidate for Bristol North West

Tory candidate being investigated over alleged election date bet is 'married to Conservative Director of Campaigns'