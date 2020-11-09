Why hasn't Donald Trump conceded in the US Election?

Joe Biden won the 2020 US election and has already made his victory speech - but what happens if Donald Trump doesn’t concede? And why hasn't Trump conceded yet?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s battle for US presidency in 2020 came to an end on Saturday, November 7 after Biden went over the 270 electoral votes needed to claim victory thanks to Pennsylvania.

The US election 2020 has one of the biggest turn outs in American history, had more mail-in votes than normal due to coronavirus and now, a president that won’t concede.

Despite Joe Biden’s win and victory speech, the population of America are yet to hear Donald Trump concede.

So what happens if Donald Trump doesn’t concede? And why hasn't Trump conceded yet? Here's what's been said about the election results:

What happens if Donald Trump doesn’t concede?

If Trump refuses to concede it doesn’t mean he’ll remain president.

The act of conceding is something losing candidates do out of respect for the winner as a sign of good etiquette - there’s no law requiring Trump has to do it.

However, no recent day president has ever refused to concede after an election loss, especially after all votes have been counted and any legal challenges resolved.

If a president or candidate continues to contest the final result after the deadline for all legal disputes, a constitutional crisis could happen.

At present, it’s predicted that Donald Trump has no plans to concede as he launches a legal battle.

Why hasn't Donald Trump conceded? What has he said about the 2020 election results?

After Joe Biden was declared the winner, Trump released the statement: “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

"The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.”

Donald Trump has also continued to talk about voter fraud - of which no evidence has been provided - on Twitter as he launches his legal battle.