US election: George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden on winning presidency

Former President George W. Bush congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US election. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Former President George W. Bush has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US election.

Despite senior Republican officials refusing to accept the outcome, he phoned the President-elect and Vice President-elect on Sunday to send his best wishes to the pair.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” President Bush said.

“The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans.”

He added: “No matter how you voted, your vote counted.”

The move will come as a blow to Donald Trump and his campaign team, who insist that the election is still not over a plan to launch legal challenges against counts in ket states.

In his statement, President Bush dismissed the unfounded claim that the election was "rigged" or that there was significant voter fraud.

“The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear," he added.

“We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbours, and for our nation and its future.

"There is no problem that will not yield to the gathered will of a free people.”

The election was called for President-elect Biden on Saturday afternoon after broadcasters calculated a victory for the Democrat in Pennsylvania.

President Bush warned the challenges facing the US "will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris – and the best of us all."