Baggage Handler Filmed Chucking Suitcases Onto Carousel

28 August 2018, 12:12

A passenger filmed the baggage handler carelessly throwing luggage onto the conveyer belt at Manchester Airport.

The footage, which shows a handler forcefully hurling two suitcases onto the carousel, was shared after passengers waited for over three hours to reclaim their luggage.

Daniel Mortimer used a crying with laughter emoji and captioned the video: “5am this morning after waiting over 3 hours for our bags to make it from the plane to the carousel.. at least they took good care of our luggage. Thanks.”

Baggage handlers Swissport said the footage was “in line with manual baggage handling procedure.”

Manchester Airport have expeienced a number of delays in the last few days with reports of angry holidaymakers sleeping on the floor while waiting for their bags and others abandoned their baggage completely saying they would fetch it later.

The airport’s twitter feed was inundated with complaints from passengers who described the chaos as an “absolute shambles.”

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport apologised saying: “We are aware that some passengers experienced long waiting times to receive their baggage during the night.

“We have been in contact with Swissport, the handling agent responsible, and we will be carrying out a full investigation.

"We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers.”

