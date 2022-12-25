Best of 2022: Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

25 December 2022, 09:00

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Iain Dale reacts to the PM allegedly telling Sue Gray there was no need for her to publish her full partygate report.

This is the moment in May 2022 when Iain Dale reacted to the PM allegedly telling Sue Gray there was no need for her to publish her full partygate report.

It happened as The Times was told by two Whitehall sources that the Prime Minister suggested to Ms Gray that she did not need to publish her full report.

Iain said: "I wonder how many times over the last six months, year, 18 months I've looked into the camera ahead of me, spoken into this microphone and said ‘it takes a lot to shock me but...

“Well, the splash in The Times this morning did shock me.

"It carried a story on the front page which purported to allege that Boris Johnson at his meeting with Sue Gray said that there was ‘no need to publish her full report into Partygate was there’.

"Now just think about that for a moment.

"She has spent quite a few months compiling this report, it was the basis for the Metropolitan Police inquiry and the Prime Minister is alleged to have suggested to her that she 'didn't really need to publish it did she because it's all out there', that's an alleged quote."

