Global Player App: Never Miss Your Favourite Show Again

31 May 2019, 15:19

Global Player on App Store and Google Play
Global Player on App Store and Google Play. Picture: Global Player

If you’ve missed one of your favourite shows on LBC, simply download Global Player for free from your app store.

Download now: Apple iPhones | Android devices

As well as being able to listen live to LBC, you can also catch up on shows from the past seven days.

- Catch up and listen again to all your favourite shows whenever you like.

- Download and listen to shows offline, perfect for listening while you're travelling.

- Subscribe to your favourite shows to automatically download them each day.

So whether you've missed a big political phone-in with Nick Ferrari, a monologue from James O'Brien or Steve Allen's take on the morning news, you can listen wherever you are.

How to catch up with LBC programmes on Global Player

Simply Global Player, then tap the Catch up button at the bottom of your screen.

Choose LBC and then pick any show from the past week... it’s as easy as that.

Catch-up on Global Player - download it now from your app store.

Apple iPhone: Download on the App Store
Android: Download on the Google Play Store

