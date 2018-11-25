Former WTO Chief: There Will Be No Shortage Of Medicines In No-Deal Brexit

A former deputy director general at the WTO and European Commission believes that the import of medicines and other 'critical supplies' will not be an issue if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Roderick Abbott said that there would be "absolutely no problem about continuing to trade with any country in the world" if the United Kingdom had a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, the former deputy director general of the WTO and former deputy director general at the European Commission said the country would never have a shortage of medicines.

"If the UK would normally have checks on medicines, it could suspend that because it would be an emergency situation," he said.

"If you're short of essential critical supplies, as far as I can see, they would suspend that in order to be able to continue importing what they need."

Andrew Castle in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

In an exclusive phone-in on LBC after publishing her draft Withdrawal Agreement, Theresa May revealed that the insulin she needs to regulate her diabetes comes from the European Union.

Responding to a question from a listener about stockpiling medicines, the Prime Minister said the Department of Health is taking steps to "make sure medicines will still be made available" in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

"As it happens my insulin is produced by a company in the EU," she said.

"I know that this is an issue that is a matter of importance to people."