Andrew Marr: 'How real is Russia's nuclear threat?'

By Kit Heren

In the aftermath of Russia withdrawing from a nuclear arms control treaty with the US, Andrew Marr has questioned how real the nuclear threat from Moscow is.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr ahead of an interview with Russia's ambassador to the UK, the presenter said he wondered how real Vladimir Putin's "periodic threats" to use nuclear weapons are.

It comes after Russia withdrew from the New START treaty signed with the US in 2010 that limits both country's deployed nuclear warheads to 1,500. Despite withdrawing, Russian ministers said they would continue to observe these limits.

Andrew said: "After President Biden's historic and boldly provocative visit to Kyiv earlier in the week it’s been the turn of Vladimir Putin to take the stage in Moscow, at a giant rally of historical military scenes, rock and folk music and speeches from wounded soldiers.

"Putin described the invasion as an essential fight for all Russian people, which was supported by the whole country.

"At about the same time I went to speak to the Russian Ambassador in London, Andrey Kelin, wondering how this war might one day end; and how real were Putin’s threats to pull out of the last nuclear deal and his periodic hints of using nuclear weapons.

"The Ambassador was very clear. He told me there were no circumstances under which Russia would use nuclear weapons in this war.

"He emphasised that Russia could return to the nuclear treaty arrangements and wouldn’t increase its nuclear stockpile; but he also told me he thought we were just at the start of a 10-year long reshaping of the power balance of the world."