Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/03 | Watch Again

4 March 2024, 19:26

WATCH AGAIN: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 04/03

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord (John Woodcock) Walney - Government's Independent Advisor on Political Violence and Disruption to the UK Government, and an independent life peer.
  • Dawn Butler - Labour MP for Brent Central.
  • Luke Harding - Journalist and author of 'Invasion: Russia's Bloody War and Ukraine's Fight for Survival', who joins us from Kyiv having just returned from the front line.
  • Christina Lamb - Chief Foreign Correspondent at the Sunday Times.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Mel Stride - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Conservative MP for Central Devon.
  • Harold Isaac - Journalist who joins us from Port-Au-Prince in Haiti.
  • Tony Farrugia - who has lost five members to the Infected Blood Scandal and was put in care after his father's death and separated from all his siblings including his twin brother.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

