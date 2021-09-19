'Entitled car extremists' behind demands to scrap LTNs, campaigner claims

19 September 2021, 10:07

By Seán Hickey

This cycling advocate claims that LTNs and cycling infrastructure are a benefit to the health and wellbeing of Brits.

Donnachadh McCarthy of Stop Killing Cyclists spoke to Andrew Pierce following Ealing Council's decision to abolish 7 of their 9 low-traffic neighbourhoods after public outcry.

Read more: London council scraps seven low traffic neighbourhoods after public backlash

"The cycle lanes that have been put in over various parts of the country have caused huge traffic congestion" Andrew put to the campaigner.

Mr McCarthy asked Andrew if he cared "about kids' lives and safety" to which Andrew hit back: "Will you answer the question? I didn't think so."

Andrew reiterated that LTNs have been shown to cause "more traffic congestion and therefore more pollution".

"No, what causes more congestion is drivers," Mr McCarthy insisted.

Read more: Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: What are they and why are they so controversial?

He pointed out that "the first two major cycling lanes in London, 3 and a half million people are using them every year," and that "pollution and congestion in the area around those two cycle lanes has gone down."

Read more: Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have 'made it harder' for police to respond to emergencies

"It's a positive for congestion, a positive for human beings and positive for kids," he insisted.

Mr McCarthy implored Andrew to consider "why would an elected council go against that?

Read more: London's 'Low Traffic Neighbourhood cycle lanes are health disaster,' says taxi driver

"The only reason they would is because the entitled car extremists demand it," the campaigner concluded.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The chief executive of Octopus Energy spoke told Tom that the price cap had been a "godsend".

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC
Labour MP Rosie Duffield has been forced to pull out of her party conference

Speaker’s anger as trans extremists keep MP Rosie Duffield away from party conference
Jimmy Greaves, who was part of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad, has died aged 81

England and Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

The low-traffic neighbourhoods were designed to reduce pollution for local residents and encourage the use of public transport.

London council scraps seven low traffic neighbourhoods after public backlash
Taliban policemen patrol a street in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan

Taliban ban girls from secondary education in Afghanistan

The owner of Bernard Matthews warned Christmas could be cancelled this year

Christmas dinners could be stuffed in gas crisis: More urgent talks to be held
Over 50s will be prioritised for the booster jab.

More than one million people in England to get Covid booster jab invite from Monday
Police were called to the scene on Friday evening.

Man arrested after boy, 9, killed in white van 'hit-and-run'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/09 | Watch again

Thousands made their way through the capital in protest.

Two people arrested as thousands of anti-vaxxers storm the capital

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

7 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

Ages ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile