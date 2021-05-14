Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have on occasion made policing more difficult, Commissioner says

14 May 2021, 08:54

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has told LBC - low traffic neighbourhoods have on occasion made policing in London more difficult.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on her regular Call the Commissioner show, Dame Cressida Dick revealed her officers have, "on occasion" been slowed down by the traffic calming measures.

The Commissioner said there was a desire to "reduce the number of road deaths to zero" and also make the capital safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Read more: The challenges faced by the Met Police's Violence Suppression Unit

She told LBC she was "aware that measures designed to do all those things can, and do slow down all traffic."

Nick Ferrari directly asked, "are they hindering your officers?"

"On occasion, of course, it is harder for our officers to get through streets and roads that they previously could get through much faster."

The question comes after LBC's Senior Reporter Matthew Thompson spent a shift with a Met Police Violence Suppression unit who said their work had been hampered by the LTNs.

Local roads have been closed off in some boroughs as part of efforts to tackle congestion, pollution and improve road safety.

Dame Cressida Dick says the force will speak to Transport for London, where the LTNs are causing real difficulties during emergencies.

The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

'The streets are not completely safe for everybody all of the time'
