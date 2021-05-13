Call The Commissioner | Watch Live Friday 8am

13 May 2021, 13:02 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 13:05

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it live.

Head of the Met Police Dame Cressida Dick will join Nick Ferrari from 8am on Friday to take your calls in the latest of her Call The Commissioner phone-ins.

Her appearance on LBC comes after she earlier this week defended the Met Police's handling of the Sarah Everard vigil as she faced questions from the Commons Home Affairs Committee.

She told the committee while an all-female police support unit was considered for the vigil, it was not "practical" at such short notice and that the idea was "hugely divisive" among officers.

If you want to put a question to Dame Cressida, call 0345 60 60 973.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #CallTheCommissioner or email here.

