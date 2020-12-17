London's 'Low Traffic Neighbourhood cycle lanes are health disaster,' says taxi driver

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a taxi driver told LBC that Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) cycle lanes are "an absolute disaster for people's health".

Neil in Westminster made the remark after a landmark ruling in which a London coroner said that air pollution was a cause of death of nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah.

Ella suffered a fatal asthma attack and is believed to be the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death on their death certificate.

Neil told LBC: "These LTN cycle lanes are an absolute disaster for people's health.

"Now you've got to look at myself. I drive a taxi for a living. I'm surrounded by white van drivers..."

He added: "Listen, I'm stuck behind exhaust pipes for most of the day because of this displaced traffic.

"Now for my health, I'm having to take an asthma pump every single day now...My colleagues have to do the same.

"Now if this was in an office environment where pollution was put into that office, that office would be shut down."