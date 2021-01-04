Junior doctor tells LBC of desperate situation in hospitals as Covid cases surge

4 January 2021, 13:19 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 14:11

By Fiona Jones

Junior doctor Pushpo Hossain told LBC about the desperate situation hospitals face as Covid cases surge and begs people to stay inside.

On Sunday, the UK saw a record high of 57,725 cases in 24 hours, marking the sixth day that with new confirmed Covid cases were higher than 50,000.

Dr Hossain spoke to LBC's David Lammy after an exhausting weekend of 14 hour shifts in a Covid ward, where all patients are requiring oxygen and are "very very sick."

"Our hands are so full and we keep receiving more and more and the numbers just keep increasing," she said.

Dr Hossain told David that increasingly, there are patients being admitted are from all age groups - this weekend, she treated people in their twenties all the way to people in their nineties.

"I've seen very sick people who take no regular medication as well as patients who have a blister pack full of medication," Dr Hossain said, "now there is no discrimination really."

David asked the doctor whether hospitals are in a more desperate situation than in March, following the discovery of the new coronavirus strain.

Read more: 'Close borders, schools and ban household mixing now' - Jeremy Hunt

Dr Hossain said, "I was there in the first wave as well and it feels better in the sense that now that we know what we're dealing with, we know what kind of treatment...is doing well and we have evidence because of that.

"It's far worse when it comes to the volume. We just have too many patients now, way too many, but I think I am more tired now than in March and April."

"We look at the news and the numbers every day and it makes us worried," she said, vowing herself and her colleagues will always try their best to serve the people that come through their doors.

"At this point we need the public to be on our side, we need everybody to be more responsible, to wear their masks," she continued, also urging people to wash their hands, practice social distancing and only go out if essential.

"As a doctor, I'm literally begging you to stay inside."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Scotland to enter second national lockdown from midnight, Nicola Sturgeon announces
Jeremy Hunt has demanded the immediate closure or schools and a ban on household mixing

'Close borders, schools and ban household mixing now' - Jeremy Hunt
A judge has refused a US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to US, judge rules
Boris Johnson said there were "tough, tough" weeks to come

Boris Johnson confirms tougher new Covid-19 measures will be announced soon
Matt Hancock suggests more Tier 3 areas could be moved to Tier 4

More Tier 3 areas could move to Tier 4, Health Secretary suggests to LBC
Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to LBC this morning

Health Secretary tells LBC it's down to 'all of us' to stop spread of Covid-19
Brian Pinker, 82, became the first UK patient to receive the Oxford vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine given to first UK patient

Teaching unions have called for an ‘immediate’ move to remote education for all pupils

Teaching unions call for ‘immediate’ move to remote education for all pupils
This NHS worker told LBC her story

'We're all exhausted' - NHS nurse tells LBC the 'dire' state at her hospital
England "urgently needs" third lockdown, says SAGE member

England "urgently needs" third lockdown, says SAGE member

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile