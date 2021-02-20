Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

20 February 2021, 13:52

By Seán Hickey

The head of the National Care Association tells LBC that care homes will struggle to accommodate visits because of staff shortages.

Nadra Ahmed spoke to Matt Frei as it emerged that care home residents will be allowed to have one designated visitor as part of lockdown easing.

Matt wondered if care homes have "the staff to provide the oversight and the testing that's necessary," and the Executive Chair of the National Care Association claimed that "this is where the planning needs to happen."

Ms Ahmed warned that "human resource is a real problem," as the March 8 reopening looms.

She went on to tell Matt that currently many of her branches are reporting 10-15% sickness absences and this will take its toll on how homes manage the new reopening strategy.

"We are quite stretched for staff," she admitted.

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Read More: Minister hopes people can soon 'hold hands' with loved ones in care homes

She went on to tell Matt that additional tests and PPE must be made available to care homes to facilitate the extra pressure homes will experience once visiting resumes.

"We are going to have to make sure that happens so we can mitigate the risks," Ms Ahmed claimed.

She added that staff must be "ultra careful" to prevent outbreaks in care homes during this time and Government must provide as much support as possible to ensure staff can conduct the new regulations.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank and their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank reveal their son's name
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (left), during a visit on Friday to the Forth Valley Health Board's Vaccination Centre

Covid-19: NHS staff to be offered more support from military medics
People walk and run through Battersea Park, London, during England's third national lockdown

Two households ‘to be able to meet outside by Easter’

File photo: Care home resident Dot Hendy holds her daughter Louise's hand for the first time since March after Louise successfully passed a Rapid Covid-19 Test

Care home visits with hand-holding to be allowed from March 8 in England
A couple walking past a closed pub in Camden

Hospitality jobs under threat as end of furlough scheme approaches, Labour says
Boris Johnson has warned allies to prepare for further global tensions

Boris Johnson warns allies to strengthen defences to meet modern 'rigours'
50 people were discovered at the illegal birthday party on Thursday

Police break up 50-person party in soundproofed room with DJ and disco lights
Nasa's Mars Perseverance rover has sent this fascinating colour image from the planet's surface

Nasa's Mars Perseverance rover sends fascinating first colour images to Earth
Prince Harry may be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Two women tried to circumvent the system in Florida

Florida women disguise themselves s pensioners in bid to jump vaccine queue

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

24 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile