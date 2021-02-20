Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

By Seán Hickey

The head of the National Care Association tells LBC that care homes will struggle to accommodate visits because of staff shortages.

Nadra Ahmed spoke to Matt Frei as it emerged that care home residents will be allowed to have one designated visitor as part of lockdown easing.

Matt wondered if care homes have "the staff to provide the oversight and the testing that's necessary," and the Executive Chair of the National Care Association claimed that "this is where the planning needs to happen."

Ms Ahmed warned that "human resource is a real problem," as the March 8 reopening looms.

She went on to tell Matt that currently many of her branches are reporting 10-15% sickness absences and this will take its toll on how homes manage the new reopening strategy.

"We are quite stretched for staff," she admitted.

She went on to tell Matt that additional tests and PPE must be made available to care homes to facilitate the extra pressure homes will experience once visiting resumes.

"We are going to have to make sure that happens so we can mitigate the risks," Ms Ahmed claimed.

She added that staff must be "ultra careful" to prevent outbreaks in care homes during this time and Government must provide as much support as possible to ensure staff can conduct the new regulations.

