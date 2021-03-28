Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists

By Seán Hickey

This caller believes that protesters in Bristol are defending the right of all Brits to protest as Government clamps down on protest rights.

Raj in Slough told Natasha Devon that he supported 'Kill the Bill' protesters in Bristol because he is "on the side of all of us – all the people. Regardless if we're left-wing or right-wing."

"It's in all of our interest to have the right to peacefully protest," he insisted. The caller argued that Bristol protesters were fighting for the right of people to continue protesting as before in defiance with a new bill passed in parliament, which restricts the right to protest.

"If we end up in a situation where the Government are not allowing that to happen then we are in a very very dangerous place."

He reminded Natasha that "the vast majority of them were peacefully protesting," suggesting that there was disproportionate action taken against demonstrators.

Raj added that "they weren't protesting for their own ego, they were protesting for everyone." He believed that Kill the Bill protesters were protecting the basic human rights of all members of society – regardless of political affiliations.

"We are seeing a slow degradation of our rights," he claimed.

"I think we really have to be alert and I think these guys and girls who protested were protesting peacefully on all of our behalf."

"The right to protest is a fundamental right," the caller concluded, reiterating his support for Bristol protesters.