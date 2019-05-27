Nigel Farage: EU Election Results "Clearly A Majority For Leave"

The Brexit Party leader told LBC listeners that the election results were a clear victory for leave parties.

This caller asked why Labour were again talking about a People's Vote, claiming that the "electorate voted remain."

In response the Brexit Party leader expressed his surprise at remain voters claiming they had won at the EU elections when his party had 32% of the vote.

The Brexit Party took 32% of the vote at the EU election securing 29 MEPs. Picture: LBC

Nigel said: "Normally elections are won by the party with the highest number of votes and the most seats, at least that is what I thought until this morning when they tried to reinvent all of this."

"This is the spin machine," Mr Farage said, pointing out when you add up the total number of votes for parties which support remain there is "clearly a majority for leave."

Nigel that when you combine "The Brexit Party Vote, you add on the UKIP vote," and you add the Conservative vote "because they do, as a party officially want Brexit," then leave comes out on top.

