Nigel Farage Calls For Trump Protesters To Avoid D-Day Anniversary Events

Nigel Farage says it would be "completely and utterly inappropriate" for anti-Trump protests to take place on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The US President will be attending a national event in Portsmouth on Wednesday during his 3-day UK state visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

Donald Trump lands in the UK Monday morning, where he will meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace ahead of a state banquet in the evening.

But the visit is expected to draw crowds of anti-Trump protests, with a likely return of the baby balloon flown when the President visited last year.

- Trump Baby Balloon To Fly Again As State Visit Protests Start Organising

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

But Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said it would be "utterly inappropriate" for protesters to overshadow events in Portsmouth marking the D-Day anniversary.

"They'll be talking about Operation Neptune, the greatest amphibious landing that's ever happened in the history of mankind.

"It's there not just to commemorate the 350 veterans who'll be attending but the thousands who never came back.

"And I do think protest on that day is completely and utterly inappropriate whatever you think of the American President."

Watch above.