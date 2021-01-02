Caller's harrowing case for keeping schools closed nationwide

2 January 2021, 16:14

By Seán Hickey

This GP made a harrowing case for shutting schools nationwide as Covid-19 cases spiral out of control.

Ken, a GP from Hackney was furious with the Government's handling of schools during the pandemic.

"It's really beggars belief at how they can turn a deaf ear to the numbers of people who kind of know about the situation," he told Rachel Johnson.

"What's it going to do to the mental health of children in a couple of months time when they realise the reason their parents got Covid and one of them died was because they were in school and brought it home?"

The caller said that the situation gets worse the longer the Government fail to act: "There are all kinds of ramifications of the messaging we're giving to children at the moment."

Read More: 'Remote learning only credible option' until Easter, teachers' union boss claims

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Rachel pushed the caller for his medical expertise: "Assuming we had a two week total closure, do you think that would go some way towards getting the virus under control?"

Ken insisted that "a two week closure may allow the peak to plateau," but warned that two weeks will be nowhere near enough to reduce the numbers – it would have to be longer.

The caller said the Government had "gone their own way with many odd and peculiar private sector contracts which has left the country floundering."

"There are measures that could have been taken and had they been taken we wouldn't be in this position."

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Latest News

See more Latest News

17 people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Hyde Park

17 arrested during Hyde Park anti-lockdown protest

Batches of the newly approved coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca have started arriving at hospitals

First Oxford Covid-19 vaccines arrive in hospitals ready for rollout
Police have policed multiple anti-lockdown demonstrations across the UK in the last month.

1,300 London police off work as calls grow for them to be Covid vaccine priority
Ambulances were seen parked outside the Nightingale Hospital in London as the capital struggles with the number of Covid patients.

Covid-19: UK records new record high of 57,725 cases in 24 hours
A picture posted on Instagram showed the four players with their families.

Tottenham and West Ham footballers condemned for breaking Covid rules
Essex Police say “hundreds of people” attended the New Year’s Eve rave at All Saints East Horndon.

Church raises £9000 after it was ‘trashed’ in illegal New Year’s Eve rave
A cottage surrounded by snow in Teesdale

Weather warning issued as 'harsh frosts' and cold winds set to grip UK
File photo: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street

Labour warns of Covid 'cliff edge' as financial support deadlines near
David Lammy's merciless takedown of 'hopeless' Gavin Williamson

David Lammy's merciless takedown of 'hopeless' Gavin Williamson
People should think of less fortunate when lockdown ends, says caller

People should think of less fortunate when lockdown ends, says caller

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile